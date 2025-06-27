Is BTS’s V In Squid Game 3? Here’s All You Need To Know

Squid Game season 3 – the final season has been released on the OTT platform – Netflix today. As the wait comes to an end, BTS member – Kim Taehyung, also known as V, sparked excitement by teasing fans with a cryptic update.

During a recent live session on Weverse, V hinted at something significant coming soon, leading many to believe he might be returning to acting.

The timing of the announcement, which came just before the release of Squid Game Season 3 on Netflix, triggered speculation about his potential involvement in the series.

V’s Statement Triggers Speculation Among BTS Fans

During the live broadcast, V told fans, “This is probably… Maybe if we wait a little longer, I think it’ll come out. But it’s not really a big deal. Oh, but to me, it’s actually a huge deal.” His vague message left the BTS ARMY excited and curious, prompting theories across social media platforms. Many interpreted the timing of the statement as a hint at V’s surprise appearance in the third season of the globally popular survival series Squid Game.

Social Media Buzz

BTS fans quickly took to X (formerly Twitter) with their theories. “Are we really getting Taehyung’s appearance in it?” Speculation ran wild, with several fans humorously guessing that V could be hidden behind one of the pink-masked characters in the show.

After Squid Game Season 3 premiered on Netflix, fans confirmed that V did not appear in the new episodes. Reactions ranged from disappointment to humorous resignation. “Squid Game Season 3 out. I checked 3 episodes no Taehyung. Bye,” wrote one user.

Must Read: Remembering ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ Singer RD Burman On His Birth Anniversary, Recalling When He Said, ‘I am jobless’