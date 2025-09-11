How to Make 2,000-Year-Old Ancient Chinese Kombucha at Home in Just 5 Easy Steps

Kombucha is an ancient drink of China, which is a fizzy fermented tea. Over 2,000 years ago, it became loved worldwide for its refreshing taste and health benefits. This authentic Chinese drink is loaded with probiotics, antioxidants, and natural enzymes. This drink helps you to support gut health, boost immunity, and improve digestion. The major positive thing about this drink is that you can easily make this traditional drink at home with just a few simple ingredients. Check a few steps to make this authentic Kombucha recipe at home:

Ingredients

1 liter of water

4–5 black or green tea bags (or 2 tbsp loose tea)

80–100 g sugar (about ½ cup)

1 SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria & Yeast)

½–1 cup starter liquid (from a previous batch or plain raw kombucha)

Step 1: Prepare Sweet Tea

You need to boil one liter of water, add tea, and steep for 10–15 minutes. Now, mix it well to dissolve the sugar until it is dissolved, then let it cool completely.

Step 2: Add SCOBY and Starter Liquid

After that, you are required to pour the cooled tea into a clean glass jar. Kindly mix it with SCOBY and starter liquid.

Step 3: Ferment the Tea

Now, take a clean cloth and cover it with a rubber band. Now, keep it separate in the jar at room temperature (20–30°C), away from sunlight, for 7–14 days.

Step 4: Taste and Check

Keep it for 7 days, and later, taste the kombucha. If you feel it is still sweet, then let it ferment for a longer period. When it’s tangy, it’s ready.

Step 5: Bottle and Flavor

Final step, where you have to place the kombucha in airtight bottles. Afterwards, add ginger, lemon, or berries if desired. Leave sealed for 2–3 days for fizz, then refrigerate.