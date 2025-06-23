Live Tv
Home > Lifestyle > How To Stay Hydrated And Healthy In Scorching Summer Heat

How To Stay Hydrated And Healthy In Scorching Summer Heat

Stay cool and healthy this summer with simple hydration tips: eat water-rich foods, drink 3L of water daily, avoid over consuming of caffeine and alcohol, carry a water bottle, avoid peak sun hours, and watch for signs of dehydration like dark urine.

Staying hydrated is key to beating the summer heat-carry a water bottle, eat water-rich fruits, and avoid peak sun hours to stay cool and healthy
Staying hydrated is key to beating the summer heat-carry a water bottle, eat water-rich fruits, and avoid peak sun hours to stay cool and healthy.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 15:14:42 IST

This is the summer season and some of you might have a feeling of fainting when you go outside in this scorching heat. That is how the climate changes day by day. But you can do some simple tips from your side to stay fit, fresh, and hydrated this summer.

Have a look at the simple summer tips to stay hydrated in this summer.

  1. Eat hydrating foods that have rich water content-for example watermelon and cucumber.
  2. Drink a lot of water. Try drinking 3 liters of fresh water per day to stay hydrated.
  3. Do not take too much caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, which may lead to dehydration.
  4. Always carry a water bottle wherever you go on this peak summer. Do not always depend on sugar-packed drinks. Instead of that, a better way to stay hydrated is to carry a 1-litre water bottle with you.
  5. Stop going outside during too-hot temperatures. This can help protect you from the burning sun and also help you stay feeling fresh. Try to sit and spend time inside your home.
  6. Always check your urine color, dark colored urine indicates a sign of dehydration. Develop a habit of visiting a doctor at your nearby hospital and going for a health check-up.

Disclaimer: The information shared in this article is for general awareness and educational purposes only. It should not be considered medical advice or a substitute for professional consultation. Always seek guidance from a qualified healthcare provider for any health-related concerns. Newsx does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or outcomes of the information provided.

