International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking: Promoting Awareness, Prevention, And Recovery

Drugs are chemical substances that can change the way your body or mind works. They can make you feel different, think differently, or behave in new ways.

Drugs can alter your mood, behavior, and even how you perceive the world. They can affect your brain, emotions, and senses in unpredictable ways, making them potentially hazardous, especially for young people.

Since everyone reacts differently to different substances, the effects can vary greatly from person to person.

History Of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

The General Assembly observed 26 June as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking by resolution of 7 December 1987.

In order to address the global drug problem, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) assists Member States in putting into practice a well-rounded, evidence-based, and health-based strategy that takes into account both supply and demand and is informed by human rights and the established international drug control framework.

What Are The Side Effects Of Drugs On The Human Body?

Drugs are harmful and impact the human body severely.

It can lead to long-term health issues like liver, kidney, and heart problems, regular cold and cough, flu or cancer, Dental health problems (cavities and gum disease) Mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Drugs not only affect physical well-being but also mental well-being, social life, and financial stability, also limiting future opportunities.

Cities With High Drug Abuse Cases

According to the Union Ministry, in 2024, Kerala saw a staggering 27,701 cases related to drug abuse and trafficking, surpassing Punjab’s 9,025 cases. Other than Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, also registered for drug abuse cases.

Kerala has seen a significant surge, a shocking 130% rise in drug-related cases, from 37,228 to 87,101. While this partly reflects improved law enforcement, it also reveals a growing drug crisis spreading across smaller towns and rural India.

Did You Know That The Indian Government Has Taken Several Steps Towards The Initiative Of Reducing Drug Abuse In The Nation?

Here are the highlights:

The government implements the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction (NAPDDR) to combat drug abuse.

Launched Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA), reaching over 14.79 crore people through 10,000+ master volunteers.

Supports 350 Integrated Rehabilitation Centers for Addicts (IRCAs) offering treatment and reintegration.

Runs 46 Community-based Peer-led Intervention (CPLI) Centers for vulnerable children and adolescents.

Operates 74 Outreach and Drop-In Centers (ODICs) for treatment and counseling of substance users.

Provides a toll-free helpline (14446) for counseling and assistance.

Established a 4-tier Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) for drug law enforcement coordination.

Each state/UT has an Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) for operational support.

Border forces empowered to search, seize, and arrest for illicit drug trafficking.

Collaborates internationally through 27 bilateral agreements, MoUs, and partnerships with organizations like INCB, UNODC, BRICS.

Shares real-time intelligence with global agencies like DEA (USA), RCMP (Canada), AFP (Australia), and others

The drug problem is a complex issue that globally affects millions of people. But it is important to raise awareness, emphasizing the significant health, social, and economic issues stemming from drug abuse and illegal trafficking.

Also, it Motivates initiatives to prevent drug abuse while supporting rehabilitation and treatment programs for those impacted by addiction, facilitating their reintegration into society.

The day 26 June serves as a reminder of our shared responsibility to strive for a healthier, safer society that is free from the dangerous effects of drugs.

