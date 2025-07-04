Live Tv
Home > Lifestyle > In Pics: Natasha Poonawala, From a Philanthropist to a Global Fashion War Horse

In Pics: Natasha Poonawala, From a Philanthropist to a Global Fashion War Horse

Natasha Poonawalla blends high fashion with high purpose, using couture as a canvas for advocacy. From championing Indian artisans to pushing global conversations on healthcare, she redefines Indian womanhood not just dressing up, but showing up with power, elegance, and intent.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 13:21:47 IST

Once chiefly known for her philanthropic pursuits and  presence in the healthcare sector, Natasha Poonawalla has, with quiet resolve and unapologetic flair, emerged as a singular force in global fashion. As Executive Director of the Serum Institute of India and chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, she has long been embedded in the fabric of social change steering efforts in healthcare and education with a sense of purpose few could rival.

But somewhere between boardroom briefings and charitable galas, another version of Natasha began to unfold one that now takes a commanding seat at the world’s most exclusive fashion weeks and to being an only Indian at Jeff bezos wedding, not as a spectator, but as a symbol. An emblem of audacity. A mirror of metamorphosis.

Natasha Poonawalla Isn’t Just Wearing Fashion, She’s Authoring a New Language of Power, Identity, and Spectacle

Her fashion evolution is anything but ornamental. It is perfectly  layered, intentional, and at times, gloriously theatrical. From the gilded chaos of the Met Gala to the elegance of Milan’s cobbled runways, Natasha’s sartorial statements blur the line between costume and commentary. Whether it’s a sculptural Schiaparelli or a visionary Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, she wears them not as garments, but as extensions of identity.

IMG4364

Yet, there is method in her boldness. Hers is not a vanity parade it is strategy wrapped in silk, heritage stitched into high fashion. With every ensemble, she elevates Indian craftsmanship onto a global stage, bringing ancient embroideries and weaves into the lexicon of modern couture.

Natasha Poonawalla Wears Her Conscience as Boldly as Her Couture

Philanthropy, however, has never been sidelined. Instead, it walks beside her sometimes draped in tulle, sometimes veiled behind sequins. Her advocacy continues through her fashion. In spotlighting Indian artisans or speaking on vaccine equity, Natasha makes clear that her platform no matter how glamorous is always anchored in purpose.

She is not simply dressing up. She is showing up. Redefining the global gaze toward Indian womanhood, Natasha Poonawalla is no longer just a philanthropist in pearls she is the storm in couture.

Tags: fashion iconmet galaNatasha poonawalla
