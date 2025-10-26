LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake

Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake

Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 26, 2025 16:36:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake

New York (tca/dpa) – Johnny Depp appears set toreturn to the mainstream as Ebenezer Scrooge in Paramount Pictures’ adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” helmed by horror movie director Ti West. The 62-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star — whose career suffered for years in the wake ofabuse allegations leveled by ex-wife Amber Heard — is said to bein final talks to star in “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,” according to Variety and Nexus Point News . Andrea Riseborough , similarlyno stranger to controversy albeit of lighter fare, is also set to star. While West is primarily known for making horror films, including therecent “X” trilogy , it’s not yet clear whether his version of “A Christmas Carol” will flirt with the gory genre. The movie, which Paramount hopes to release next November, will mark Depp’s first role from a major studio since 2018’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” He has slowly but surely been returning to the cinematic forefront after Heard, now 39, seemingly accused him of domestic abuse in anop-ed for The Washington Post , just over a month after the release of that film. The allegations, after which Depp wasfired from both the “Fantastic Beasts” and “Pirates” franchises, resulted in the exesfacing off in a 2022 joint defamation trial that captivated the internet and led both performers to becoming persona non grata. Riseborough, for her part, may best be known now for her eyebrow-raisingbest actress nomination at the 2023 Academy Awards . Her consideration campaign for “To Leslie” was accused of violating Academy rules by somehow enlisting a slew of celebrities to publicly sing her praises and increase her chances of a nomination. The nod spurred a probe, which found “tactics that caused concern,” though the nomination was not rescinded. The following information is not intended for publication dpa tca arw

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 4:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Love Offline: Why Real-World Romance Is Winning Hearts Again In The Digital Age

Who’s Mehul Goswami? Indian Man ‘Earned’ Rs 40 Lakh By Moonlighting In US,  Now Faces 15-Year Jail

Two questions for your local truffle dealer and an easy, tasty recipe

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, a special day to honour departed pets

Ahead of the Day of the Dead, a special day to honour departed pets

LATEST NEWS

Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake

BRAZIL'S LULA SAYS US AND BRAZILIAN TEAMS WILL IMMEDIATELY START NEGOTIATIONS ON TARIFFS, SANCTIONS AGAINST BRAZIL AUTHORITIES

Has Salman Khan Been Declared A Terrorist By Pakistan Over Balochistan Remark? Here’s The Truth

UPDATE 4-Trump eyes trade deal after US, China reach early consensus in "successful" talks

Thailand, US reach framework agreement on trade

‘Waah Shampy Waah’ Trends Again After Shampy Caught Kissing Someone Else, Controversial Clip Goes Viral

“He Ate A Bite And Collapsed”: Satish Shah’s Manager Recalls Actor’s Final Moments

Kremlin: it is wrong to talk about cancellation of Putin-Trump summit, RIA reports

US, Vietnam agree to boost trade, tariffs on some Vietnamese goods may be removed

Adani Ports Anchors India’s Blue Economy Ambitions at India Maritime Week 2025

Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake
Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake
Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake
Johnny Depp set to return as Scrooge in ‘Christmas Carol’ remake

QUICK LINKS