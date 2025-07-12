Kate Rejoins Wimbledon With Heartfelt Welcome as She Returns to Present Women’s Trophy | Watch

LIVE TV
Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 21:47:34 IST

After taking a step back last year while undergoing cancer treatment, Kate, Princess of Wales, returned to Wimbledon on Saturday with a warm, heartfelt welcome. 

Princess of Wales Makes Return to Centre Court

The All England Club confirmed that Kate would take her place in the Royal Box on Centre Court to present the women’s singles trophy: something she missed during Barbora Krejcikova’s victory over Jasmine Paolini last year. But this time, the cheering crowds appeared more ready than ever to celebrate her comeback.

A Stylish Presence and Gentle Engagement

Stepping out in an elegant ivory dress, accessorised with small hoop earrings and a signature patron’s bow, Kate walked through the court with poise as she greeted the attendees with kindness and calm. Videos circulating on social media showed Kate also greeted staff and ball kids in the build-up to the final between Iga Swiatek and Amanda Anisimova. 

Kate receives warm welcome at Wimbledon as she arrives to present Women’s Singles trophy | Watch



A Wimbledon Tradition Reaffirmed

Kate has been patron of the All England Club since 2016 and has consistently attended both the men’s and women’s finals, according to a report published by The Asociated Press on Saturday. However, she missed out the games two years: one during the course of her chemotherapy sessions in 2024 and to attend earlier rounds in 2017. The Princess of Wales, reports suggest, has otherwise maintained a strong presence, presenting trophies since 2018 alongside royal family members including her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.

Kate’s Slow Yet Confident Return to Public Life

This return marks a milestone in Kate’s gradual return to public duties. Earlier this week, she joined Prince William in welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron on a state visit and attended a state banquet at Windsor Castle, Town and Country Magazine reported. 
On-Court Moment and Looking Ahead

Following the women”s final, Kate is expected to take part in the traditional on-court trophy presentation. Reports also suggest she will likely return tomorrow for the men’s final where she’d present trophies after watching the showdown between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Fans appeared visibly overjoyed seeing her radiant presence restore a beloved Wimbledon tradition, with extra warmth and meaning this year.

