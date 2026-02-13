LIVE TV
Maha Shivratri 2026: Is Mahashivratri on February 15 or 16? Know the Correct Date, Pooja Muhurat, Time For Jalbhishek, Rituals and More

Maha Shivratri 2026: Mahashivratri is one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed with fasting, night-long prayers, and special rituals across India. In 2026, the festival will be observed on Sunday, February 15. As per Drik Panchang, here are the key and auspicious timings to consider while observing Shivratri rituals and puja.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 13, 2026 17:59:03 IST

Maha Shivratri 2026: Mahashivratri is one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, observed with fasting, night-long prayers, and special rituals across India. However, confusion often arises regarding the exact date due to the lunar calendar. Is Mahashivratri falling on February 15 or 16 this year? Here’s everything you need to know about the correct date, shubh muhurat, jalaabhishek timing, key rituals, and the spiritual significance of this auspicious occasion. 

Maha Shivratri 2026: Date 

Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate the holy festival of Maha Shivratri 2026 during the Hindu month of Phalgun (February-March), on the Chaturdashi tithi- the fourteenth night of the waning moon. 

In 2026, the festival will be observed on Sunday, February 15. As per Drik Panchang, here are the key and auspicious timings to consider while observing Shivratri rituals and puja.

Maha Shivratri 2026: Time 

Maha Shivratri Muhurat Time and Date
Chaturdashi Tithi Begins 05:04 PM, February 15
Chaturdashi Tithi Ends 05:34 PM, February 16
Ratri First Prahar Puja 06:26 PM – 09:30 PM, February 15
Ratri Second Prahar Puja 09:30 PM – 12:34 AM, February 15–16
Ratri Third Prahar Puja 12:34 AM – 03:38 AM, February 16
Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja 03:38 AM – 06:42 AM, February 16
Nishita Kaal Puja Time 12:09 AM – 01:01 AM, February 16
Shivratri Parana Time 06:59 AM – 03:24 PM, February 16

MahaShivratri 2026: Rituals 

Mahashivratro is a deeply sacred occasion for devotees of Lord Shiva, marked by devotion, discipline, and spiritual reflection. 

Fasting: On this auspicious occasion, devotees observe a strict fast as a mark of devotion and strict discipline. 

Mantra Chanting: Devotees recite sacred mantras dedicated to Lord Shiva to seek his divine blessings and invoke his presence. 

Abhishekam: Special rituals are performed where the Shivling is bathed with holy offerings such as milk, honey, water, and other sacred items. 

Meditation and Prayers: Throughout this powerful night, devotees stay awake, engage in meditation, and offer heartfelt prayers and spiritual practices to please Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. 

MahaShivratri 2026: Mantra 

  1. Om Namah Shivaya

  2. Om Tryambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushti Vardhanam
     Urvarukamiva Bandhanan Mrityor Mukshiya Maamritat

MahaShivratri 2026: What To Do 

  • Wake up early, ideally during Brahma Muhurat, to begin the day on a spiritual note. 

  • Start with meditation (Dhyana) and take a sacred Sanklap (vow) for the fast. 

  • Bathe and wear fresh, clean clothes; white attire is considered especially auspicious. 

  • Observe celibacy while undertaking the vrat. 

  • Offer sacred items like Datura flowers and fruits, white crown flowers, and Bel (Vilva) leaves.

  • Apply sandalwood (Chandan) instead of turmeric.

  • Conduct prayers and special puja during Nishita Kaal or across all four prahars of the night.

  • Consume fruits, milk, and vrat-friendly dishes if observing a partial fast.

MahaShivratri 2026: What Not To Do 

  • Avoid eating wheat, rice, and lentils during the fast. 

  • Refrain from consuming meat, onion, and garlic. 

  • Do not consume tobacco or alcohol. 

  • Avoid offering coconut water to the Shiva Linga. 

  • Do not apply vermillion to the Shiva Linga.

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 5:50 PM IST
