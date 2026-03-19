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Home > Lifestyle News > Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics

Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics

Navratri Aarti 2026: Read the full lyrics of popular Durga aartis including Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and other devotional prayers to worship Maa Durga during the Navratri festival.

Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics
Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: March 19, 2026 11:44:54 IST

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Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics

Navratri Aarti: Lyrics, Meaning and Importance

Navratri is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms (Navdurga). The festival lasts for nine nights and is celebrated with fasting, prayers, devotional songs, and special rituals across India. During these days, devotees perform Durga Aarti every morning and evening to seek blessings, protection, and positivity from the goddess.

Performing aarti is considered an important part of Navratri worship. Devotees light a diya with ghee or camphor, ring bells, and sing the aarti in praise of Maa Durga. According to religious beliefs, sincere devotion during Navratri can bring happiness, prosperity, and spiritual growth in life.

Jai Ambe Gauri Aarti

Jai Ambe Gauri, Maiya Jai Shyama Gauri
Tumko Nishdin Dhyavat, Hari Brahma Shivri.

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Mang Sindoor Virajat, Tiko Mrigmad Ko
Ujjwal Se Dou Naina, Chandravadan Niko.

Kanak Saman Kalevar, Raktambar Raje
Rakt Pushp Gal Mala, Kanthan Par Saje.

Kehri Vahan Rajat, Khadg Khappar Dhari
Sur Nar Muni Jan Sevat, Tinke Dukh Hari.

Kanchan Thal Virajat, Agar Kapoor Bati
Shri Ambe Ji Ki Aarti, Jo Koi Nar Gave Sukh Sampatti Paave.

Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali Aarti

Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali, Jai Durge Khappar Wali
Tere Hi Gun Gaaye Bharati, O Maiya Hum Sab Utare Aarti

Tere Bhakt Jano Par Mata, Bheer Padi Hai Bhari
Daanav Dal Par Toot Pado Maa, Karke Singh Sawari

Sukh Sampatti Ghar Aave, Kasht Mite Tan Ka
Tum Bin Kaun Sahara, Dukhiya Jan Ka

Maa Ke Naam Ki Jyoti, Jo Dil Mein Jalata
Dukh Daridra Mitakar, Jeevan Sukh Pata

Durga Ji Ki Aarti

Jai Durga Mata, Maiya Jai Durga Mata
Tumko Nishdin Sevat, Hari Vishnu Vidhata

Brahma Shivji Dhyaavat, Sur Nar Muni Gata
Tum Ho Jag Ki Mata, Tum Hi Ho Bharata

Bhaktan Ki Dukh Harata, Sukh Sampatti Data
Tere Charno Mein Jo Aave, Pave Mukti Data

Aigiri Nandini (Durga Stuti)

Aigiri Nandini Nandita Medini
Vishva Vinodini Nandinute

Girivar Vindhya Shirodhini Vasini
Vishnu Vilasini Jishnunute

Bhagavati He Shitikantha Kutumbini
Bhoori Kutumbini Bhoori Krute

Jaya Jaya He Mahishasura Mardini
Ramya Kapardini Shaila Sute

Importance of Navratri Aarti

The aarti of Goddess Durga holds deep spiritual significance during Navratri. It is believed that singing the aarti with devotion fills the environment with positive energy and removes negativity. The sound of bells, the fragrance of incense, and the light of the diya create a sacred atmosphere during the prayer.

Religious scriptures also state that even if a devotee does not know the complete rituals or mantras, performing the aarti with faith can make the worship complete and acceptable to the goddess. It symbolizes surrender, gratitude, and devotion toward the divine mother.

During the nine days of Navratri, devotees gather in temples and homes to perform this aarti together, making the celebration more spiritual and joyful. It is believed that Maa Durga blesses her devotees with strength, courage, and prosperity when the aarti is sung with a pure heart.

Conclusion 

Navratri aartis hold a special place in the worship of Goddess Durga during the nine sacred nights of the festival. Devotees sing these devotional prayers to express faith, gratitude, and devotion toward the divine mother. The ritual of performing aarti with lamps, incense, and bhajans is believed to fill the surroundings with positive energy and remove negativity from life.

Overall, chanting Durga aartis with devotion during Navratri is believed to bring peace, spiritual growth, and blessings into one’s life while strengthening the connection between devotees and the divine feminine power.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article about Navratri aartis, rituals, and beliefs is based on religious texts, traditional practices, and publicly available sources. Customs and methods of worship may vary across different regions, families, and communities. The content is intended for informational and devotional purposes only. Devotees are encouraged to follow their local traditions and consult religious guides or elders for specific rituals and practices.

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Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics

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Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics
Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics
Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics
Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics

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