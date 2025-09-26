LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > No Sex and Still Virgin? Study Reveals Surprising Factors Behind Lifelong Virginity

No Sex and Still Virgin? Study Reveals Surprising Factors Behind Lifelong Virginity

A large study of 400,000+ adults finds lifelong virginity is linked to genetics, social withdrawal, income inequality, and psychological factors. Sexless adults report higher education but more loneliness, anxiety, and lower well-being than those with sexual experience.

New research reveals why some adults remain virgins (Photo: Canva)
New research reveals why some adults remain virgins (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 26, 2025 09:26:02 IST

A new international study sheds light on why some people never have sex, even later in life. Led by researchers at the Amsterdam University Medical Centre (UMC) and the University of Queensland, and involving the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) in Germany, this is the largest study to date examining lifelong sexual inactivity. The findings were published recently in PNAS.

The study found that virginity in later life is influenced by a combination of psychological, social, and genetic factors. Socioeconomic conditions played a role: late-life sexlessness was more common in areas with greater income inequality. For men, physical strength and the local ratio of women to men were significant factors. Those without sexual experience tended to be physically weaker and lived in regions with fewer women.

The research analysed data from over 400,000 British adults aged 39 to 73. About 1% of participants reported that they had never engaged in sexual activity. On average, this group had higher educational attainment but reported feeling lonelier, more anxious, and less happy than those with sexual experience.

“Romantic and sexual relationships are often important sources of social support. Their absence is associated with loneliness, anxiety, depressive feelings, and reduced well-being,” said co-first author Laura Wesseldijk of the MPIEA.

What leads to sexlessness?

Genetics also contributed to lifelong sexlessness, explaining around 15% of the variation. Co-first author Abdel Abdellaoui noted overlaps with genes associated with intelligence, education, and psychiatric conditions such as autism. The study further observed that people who had never had sex were less likely to use alcohol or drugs and more likely to have worn glasses in childhood, suggesting patterns of social withdrawal.

According to co-senior author Karin Verweij, “Sexlessness results from a complex interplay between biological and social factors. Our results show that environment, personality, and genetics all contribute. While we cannot claim direct cause and effect, these associations reveal key patterns behind lifelong virginity.”

Virginity- A social construct

Experts emphasize that virginity is a social construct, not a biological imperative. Definitions vary across cultures, sexual orientations, and religions, and practices such as celibacy or ‘born-again’ virginity highlight its cultural significance.

This study provides the most comprehensive insights yet into why some adults remain sexually inactive and shows the intertwined roles of biology, psychology, and social environment in shaping intimate relationships.

Tags: sexSex LifeVirginity

