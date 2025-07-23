LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Home > Lifestyle > Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action

Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action

India’s rising obesity, now affecting all groups including children, is fueling serious diseases. Tackling it requires shifting from treatment to prevention through education, stricter food policies, exercise in schools, and early health checks to ensure a healthier future.

Obesity (Image Credit- Pinterest)
Obesity (Image Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Aradhna Khurana
Published: July 23, 2025 12:00:00 IST

India, which so far was fighting undernutrition mainly, now is rapidly developing and mounting an epidemic of obesity posing a Herculean challenge to its public health infrastructure and economy.  What was previously thought to be limited to rich urban communities now has crossed across different socio-economic groups and is now extending to adults as well as, more alarmingly, increasing numbers of children.

This global disorder is not cosmetic, it is a dangerous gateway to a snowballing of NCDs like type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, particular cancers, and musculoskeletal diseases. Years of active life on the heels of a normal Indian diet are being swiftly taken over by fast food, sedentary lifestyle, and increased screen time. This abrupt flip similarly acknowledges a desperate requirement to rethink our public health policy, careening headlong in the wrong direction from therapeutic medicine to an activist, aggressive form of preventive treatment.

The Alarming Prevalence of Obesity

The figures paint a grim picture, one that indicates the size of the country’s obesity crisis. Recent statistics also establish that nearly 1 out of every 4 Indian urban adults is either overweight or obese, with the trend continuing to rise even in semi-urban and rural India. Research estimates that India will have one of the largest numbers of obese citizens in the world by 2030. The most alarming of these trends is childhood obesity, where up to 15-20% of school children in urban cities are overweight or obese.

Some of the reasons behind this shocking surge include greater exposure to calorie-rich, poor-quality processed foods, lesser physical activity due to technology and urbanization, and low public awareness level about balanced diets and the need for exercise. 

Proactive Healthcare as the Solution

Combating India’s obesity crisis requires a change of paradigm towards integrative preventive healthcare approaches, instead of depending on curative interventions which are several folds costlier and reactive in nature. This will include a multi-faceted approach through public health education, policy changes, and an affordable health infrastructure. Social education campaigns need to awaken citizens to healthy nutrition, the value of physical exercise, and the risk of obesity from childhood itself.

Policy interventions would also involve stern control over children’s advertisements of junk food, the acceptability of food product nutritional labeling, and physical exercise as an integral and mandatory school subject.  Prevention of obesity-linked NCDs at an early stage through periodic health check-ups among the high-risk population can be prevented. A strong thrust towards preventive medicine not only will decrease the humongous burden on India’s health system but also get a healthy, productive population ready, making the future health of the country secure.

Also Read:  Dark Chocolates vs Dates: Which One Is Healthier For Your Body?

Tags: healthcarehealthy lifestyleObesity

RELATED News

Beyond “The One”: Is Polyamory Redefining Love And Relationships In 2025?
Your Ultimate Solo Travel Safety Guide: How To Travel Alone Without Compromising Safety
How Gen Z Is Swapping Alcohol For Healthier, Blissful Brews
Monsoon Hair Care Guide: Try These Easy Home Remedies For Healthy Hair
Early Bird or Night Owl: What’s the Best Time to Study for Peak Focus?

More News

Champaran Mutton Video To NDA Feast, Why Mutton Is At The Heart Of Bihar Election Debates
Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
GOOD NEWS! UPI Goes Global, PayPal World Makes International Payments A Smooth Breeze For Indians
MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues
Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War
Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army
Actor Rana Daggubati Seeks Additional Time From ED Date In Betting Apps Case
What Terrifies Sam Altman? OpenAI CEO Warns of AI’s Economic and Societal Impacts
TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!
Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action
Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action
Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action
Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action
Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?