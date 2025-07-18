LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump asim munir donald trump
Home > Lifestyle > One Kardashian Won’t Photoshop Anymore — Find Out Who!

One Kardashian Won’t Photoshop Anymore — Find Out Who!

Khloe Kardashian is stepping away from Photoshop, choosing to share raw, unedited images. Inspired by motherhood and a desire for authenticity, her move challenges the Kardashian brand’s polished image and signals a refreshing shift toward realness in the world of celebrity beauty

khloe kardashian
khloe kardashian

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 18, 2025 00:16:23 IST

In a world where unbeatable Instagram grids and perfectly edited selfies are practically part of every celebrity’s life,and now Khloe Kardashian is calling an end to it and is doing it without any hesitation.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)




The Hollywood reality star and wellness entrepreneur recently revealed she’s stepping away from photo editing apps, choosing to post more raw and unfiltered images of herself on social media. Her reason? A mix of personal growth, motherhood, and a desire for something a little more real.

From Filters to Freedom: Khloe Kardashian Embraces Unedited Beauty

“I used to obsess over every detail,” she shared during a Poosh roundtable. “But lately, I’ve felt more confident showing up as I am, less polished, but more me.”

Khloé, a proud mother of two, says her shift came naturally. After years of struggling with public scrutiny and online comparisons, she says she began to question the image she was projecting. “When your daughter watches you Facetune your own face, what are you really teaching her?”

Breaking the Kardashian Mold: A New Standard of Authenticity

This move comes as a surprise to many especially considering the Kardashian family’s long association with curated beauty and picture perfect images and well sculpted body and reel or real was mostly hard to tell. Over the years, the sisters have faced waves of criticism for setting unrealistic beauty standards. Khloe’s decision feels like a direct response to that narrative.

And while she isn’t pointing fingers, she’s drawing a personal line, a boundary that is not very well known in the entertainment industry. “It’s not that I think Photoshop is evil,” she clarified. “But I don’t want to rely on it anymore. I want to feel good in my own skin and I want other women to feel the same.”

Fans have responded positively, praising her vulnerability and willingness to show a less manufactured version of herself. In an industry that rewards the polished and perfect, Khloe’s rawness feels like a quiet rebellion one selfie at a time.

Whether her sisters will follow suit remains to be seen. But for now, Khloe Kardashian is leading the charge toward something refreshingly rare, honesty in a heavily edited world.

Also Read: Milind Soman in a Dress! How the 59‑Yr‑Old Is Defining Genderless Fashion

Tags: body positivity celebritieskhloe kardashian no photoshopkhloe kardashian podcastkhloe kardashian unedited photos

More News

It’s Priyanka Chopra’s Birthday—But Do You Remember Where Her Journey Really Began?
Von Miller Joins Commanders: Veteran Pass Rusher Adds Firepower to Washington’s Super Bowl Push
Brace Yourself: Divita Juneja Is All Set To Arrive In Bollywood With Heer Express
National Caviar Day 2025: Why Food Lovers Celebrate This Seafood Luxury On July 18
Ranbir Kapoor’s Rs 15 Cr Ramayana Gamble Rockets This Stock By 90 Percent
‘Giving Up Is Not An Option’: Lt Gen Retd. V.K. Ahluwalia’s Memoir Offers A Rare Look Inside A Soldier’s Life
‘Giving Up Is Not an Option’: Lt Gen V.K. Ahluwalia’s Memoir Offers A Rare Look Inside A Soldier’s Life
One Kardashian Won’t Photoshop Anymore — Find Out Who!
Nelson Mandela International Day 2025 (July 18): Celebrating Madiba’s Legacy, Anti-Apartheid Fight And Inspiring Quotes
NFL Warrior Bryan Braman Dies at 38 After Battle with Rare Cancer
One Kardashian Won’t Photoshop Anymore — Find Out Who!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

One Kardashian Won’t Photoshop Anymore — Find Out Who!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

One Kardashian Won’t Photoshop Anymore — Find Out Who!
One Kardashian Won’t Photoshop Anymore — Find Out Who!
One Kardashian Won’t Photoshop Anymore — Find Out Who!
One Kardashian Won’t Photoshop Anymore — Find Out Who!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?