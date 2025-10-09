Recipe: Rôtisserie chicken and za’atar flatbread salad

London (PA Media/dpa) – “This is what happens when a rôtisserie chicken crosses the road and gets hit by a fattoush salad,” says Irish food writer and presenter Donal Skehan. “A proper plate of all my favourite Middle Eastern bits for dinner. Crispy tbread croutons dusted with za’atar bring crunch and are matched with shaved colourful root veggies, fresh herbs and a labneh-ish sauce – this dish has it all. Fast, fresh and dangerously addictive – you’ve been warned!” Rôtisserie chicken and za’atar flatbread salad Ingredients: (Serves 2) 2 shop-bought flatbreads Olive oil Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper 1tbsp za’atar 2 small carrots 1 small candy-striped beetroot 1 small yellow beetroot 6 radishes 2 baby fennel bulbs 250g rôtisserie or leftover chicken 50g butter A handful of coriander A handful of mint 50g pine nuts For the base: 300g Greek yoghurt 2tbsp tahini 1 garlic clove Juice of 1 lemon Method: 1. First whisk together the Greek yoghurt, tahini, grated garlic and the juice of ½ a lemon. Spread over the bottom of a platter and set aside. 2. Chop the flatbreads into rough 1cm-sized pieces and toss in a bowl with a good glug of olive oil, salt and the za’atar. Put into an air fryer at 190°C (375°F) to crisp up for 5 minutes. 3. Meanwhile thinly shave the carrots, beetroots, radishes and fennel into a large bowl – I like to use a mandoline here but you can use a knife if you prefer. Drizzle the vegetables with a good glug of olive oil and a hefty pinch of salt, toss to coat, then set aside. 4. Shred the meat from the chicken into bite-size pieces and place in a pan with 25g of the butter, a glug of olive oil and some salt and pepper. Place over a medium heat and cook until the chicken is warmed through and a little golden. Remove from the pan. 5. Roughly chop the coriander and mint while the chicken cooks. 6. Now put the pine nuts into the same frying pan. Add the remaining butter and a glug of olive oil, then toast until the pine nuts are golden. Remove the pan from the heat and stir through most of the chopped coriander and mint and squeeze in the juice of the remaining lemon half. 7. Add the crispy bread and shredded chicken to the shaved vegetables and toss everything together. Pile on top of the yoghurt and drizzle with the herby pine nut dressing, finishing everything with the remaining herbs and another glug of extra virgin olive oil. The following information is not intended for publication pa dpa coh

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)