Telegram Founder Confirms To Leave His $17.1 Billion To His 106 Children Across 12 Countries

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has announced that he plans to divide his entire $17.1 billion fortune equally among his 106 children.

In a recent interview with French outlet Le Point, Durov confirmed that his will does not distinguish between children conceived naturally and those born through sperm donations. “I want to specify that I make no difference between my children: There are those who were conceived naturally and those who come from my sperm donations,” Durov said. “They are all my children and will all have the same rights. I don’t want them to tear each other apart after my death.”

100 Children Across 12 Countries

At 40, Durov has officially fathered six children with three different partners. However, nearly 15 years ago, he began donating sperm to help a friend, a decision that resulted in the birth of 100 children across 12 countries. He told Le Point, “I want them to live like normal people, to build themselves up alone, to learn to trust themselves, to be able to create, not to be dependent on a bank account.” According to Durov, the inheritance will not be accessible for “30 years” from the date of his interview.

Children Must Wait Three Decades to Access Inheritance

While Durov is preparing his massive fortune for future generations, he insists on delaying access to teach independence and responsibility. His messaging platform Telegram, founded with his brother Nikolai Durov in 2013, now ranks among the world’s most-used encrypted messaging apps. However, Durov is currently out on bail in France after authorities charged him with enabling illegal activities on the platform. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Whereas Bill Gates Says To Leave Less Than 1% To His Children

Durov’s decision echoes other tech giants who have made similar moves. Bill Gates recently stated he would leave “less than one percent” of his $116 billion wealth to his children. “It’s not a dynasty,” Gates said. “I want to giveTe them a chance to have their own earnings and success, be significant and not overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had.”

