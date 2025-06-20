Live Tv
This Law In UK Lets Adults Decide How And When To End Their Life, Introducing Assisted Dying Law

This Law In UK Lets Adults Decide How And When To End Their Life, Introducing Assisted Dying Law

The proposed assisted dying law would allow mentally competent adults with terminal illnesses to seek self-administered, legally supported end-of-life medication. It includes rigorous safeguards, judicial review, and penalties for abuse, marking a careful shift in UK end-of-life law.

June 21, 2025 00:41:47 IST

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill was approved by the UK House of Commons on Friday, bringing assisted suicide legalization in England and Wales one step closer.

Lawmakers voted 314 to 291 in favour of the bill, marking a significant policy shift. This vote follows the bill’s second reading in November 2024, which had a larger margin of 55 votes. The bill now moves to the House of Lords for further scrutiny and debate. The legislation proposes to allow mentally competent adults with a terminal illness and a prognosis of six months or less to choose an assisted death.

Who is eligible ?

The bill states that only permanent residents of England and Wales registered with a GP for at least 12 months will be eligible. Adults must have a terminal illness with an expected lifespan of six months or less and must demonstrate a “clear, settled and informed” desire to end their life without any coercion.

The process involves two separate signed and witnessed declarations. Two independent doctors must assess the patient’s eligibility, and if needed, consult mental capacity experts. A high court judge will then review the case. The patient must self-administer the life-ending medication; doctors cannot do it on their behalf.

What’s The Penalty? 

Anyone found forving a person into choosing assisted death will be punishable by up to 14 years in prison. Lawmakers drew comparisons with Oregon’s 1997 law, which allows assisted dying for terminally ill adults.

Unlike the Netherlands, where laws are more liberal, the UK proposal remains highly restrictive. Bill proposer Kim Leadbeater described it as having “the strictest protection and safeguard of any legislation anywhere in the world.” Surveys by medical bodies revealed mixed opinions among healthcare professionals, with support ranging from 31% to 53% depending on the organisation and year.

Members of Parliament will debate the bill again in committee, where amendments may be introduced. The law needs approval from both the Commons and the Lords to be enacted. Advocates argue the bill restores dignity to terminally ill patients, while critics like Care Not Killing emphasise the importance of improving palliative care. 

