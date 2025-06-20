Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation

Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation

Thousands of Afghans are fleeing Iran daily through Herat as deportations intensify and Israel-Iran tensions escalate. Aid agencies warn of a worsening humanitarian crisis amid collapsing basic services in Afghanistan.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 23:27:28 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Amid the rising tensions between Iran and Israel, thousands of Afghans are fleeing Iran daily.  Since October 2023, Iranian authorities have cracked down on undocumented foreigners, prompting large-scale returns to Afghanistan. The aid group World Vision International confirmed that approximately 5,000 Afghans are returning daily through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat province.

Neighboring Pakistan launched a similar operation against undocumented migrants last year, contributing further to the regional refugee crisis. Iran’s escalating military conflict with Israel, marked by cross-border missile strikes, has added urgency to the exodus.

Afghans leaving Iran Seek Humanitarian Aid

World Vision International reported that around 500,000 Afghans forcibly returned to Herat this year remain in dire need. “Many require support to find food and shelter, get hold of everyday essentials, and connect with their families before travelling to their hometowns or villages,” said Mark Calder, the agency’s communications and advocacy director for Afghanistan. The agency observed widespread distress among returnees, highlighting a lack of access to basic necessities. Afghan returnees are entering a country already burdened with failing healthcare systems and limited infrastructure.

Funding Shortage Fails Humanitarian Aid

A severe funding gap continues to cripple Afghanistan’s humanitarian response. The United Nations stated that its 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan had received only 18% of the necessary funding by June 19. This deficit has disrupted food delivery, healthcare, and education for millions, especially for women, children, displaced families, and returnees. Calder warned that the number of Afghans needing lifesaving support could “spiral further” unless the international community steps in with immediate assistance. Aid workers emphasize the urgent need for global donors to bolster relief operations.

Must Read: Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India

Tags: afghansiranisrael
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

NIA Confirms Pahalgam Attackers Were Pakistani Militants, Two Locals Arrested For Providing Shelter
POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?