Thousand Afghans Fleeing Iran Daily To Survive Amid War And Deportation

Amid the rising tensions between Iran and Israel, thousands of Afghans are fleeing Iran daily. Since October 2023, Iranian authorities have cracked down on undocumented foreigners, prompting large-scale returns to Afghanistan. The aid group World Vision International confirmed that approximately 5,000 Afghans are returning daily through the Islam Qala crossing in Herat province.

Neighboring Pakistan launched a similar operation against undocumented migrants last year, contributing further to the regional refugee crisis. Iran’s escalating military conflict with Israel, marked by cross-border missile strikes, has added urgency to the exodus.

Afghans leaving Iran Seek Humanitarian Aid

World Vision International reported that around 500,000 Afghans forcibly returned to Herat this year remain in dire need. “Many require support to find food and shelter, get hold of everyday essentials, and connect with their families before travelling to their hometowns or villages,” said Mark Calder, the agency’s communications and advocacy director for Afghanistan. The agency observed widespread distress among returnees, highlighting a lack of access to basic necessities. Afghan returnees are entering a country already burdened with failing healthcare systems and limited infrastructure.

Funding Shortage Fails Humanitarian Aid

A severe funding gap continues to cripple Afghanistan’s humanitarian response. The United Nations stated that its 2024 Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan had received only 18% of the necessary funding by June 19. This deficit has disrupted food delivery, healthcare, and education for millions, especially for women, children, displaced families, and returnees. Calder warned that the number of Afghans needing lifesaving support could “spiral further” unless the international community steps in with immediate assistance. Aid workers emphasize the urgent need for global donors to bolster relief operations.

