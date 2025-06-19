Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > Health > The Hidden Dangers Of Reused Cooking Oil: What You Need to Know To Protect You Liver

The Hidden Dangers Of Reused Cooking Oil: What You Need to Know To Protect You Liver

Eating too much unhealthy oil can hurt your liver and cause inflammation. Oils that have lots of bad fats or too much omega-6, can make fat build up in your liver. This can lead to a condition called fatty liver, where the liver doesn’t work well and gets irritated.

Published By: Yashika Arora
Last Updated: June 19, 2025 12:34:16 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Liver damage can be due to the use of excessive amounts of oils, alcohol or sometimes it could be due to a genetic condition. Symptoms of liver damage include feeling fatigued, swelling of hands or legs, yellowishness of eyes, etc.

It could be prevented by using a small quantity of oils or by doing exercise, eating healthy foods, etc.  in almost every meal you cook, a splash here, a drizzle there. Oil is one of those kitchen staples we all use without thinking twice. 

Whether you’re frying eggs, roasting veggies, or tossing a salad, it feels like a normal (even healthy) part of cooking. But not all oils are created equal, and some of the ones we use every day could be quietly harming our liver over time.

You can’t feel it happening. There’s no warning sign on the bottle. 

But little by little, the wrong kind of oil can start taking a serious toll on your body, starting with your liver, then spreading all over the body. Those “healthy” or “everyday” oils might be slowly damaging our liver and kidneys, especially if they’re overheated, reheated, or used way too often.

Oil seeds may be healthy, but hide some Inflammation

From morning till night, every day, we use oils like sunflower oil, soybean oil, canola oil, and corn oil.  These oils do not scream, but they whisper gradually. 

By using these oils, we invite many diseases to ourselves. Oils have pretty names, but under they have harmful labels. These oils can increase inflammation in our bodies. 

According to research, these oils are highly processed and often full of something called omega-6 fatty acids. While the body needs some omega-6s, too much of them (especially when not balanced with omega-3s) can trigger inflammation in your body, including the liver. 

What happened when we reheat oil again and again 

When these oils are used too often or reheated, or reused, say, in deep-fried snacks or reheated vegetable dishes, they become unstable. Reheating or repeatedly using cooking oil can lead to several negative health consequences.

These compounds can irritate the digestive system, contribute to heart disease, and increase the risk of various cancers.  Additionally, reheated oil may have a burnt or rancid flavour and can negatively impact the taste of food. 

ALSO READ: Sedentary Lifestyles and Fast Food: Growing Threats to Kidney Health in Millennials and Gen Z

Tags: latest health newsliver damages
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Putin Confirms Russia Preparing Strategic Action Plan With India
US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?