The Macha Trend Is At Its Peak, How Social Media Brings A Japanese Tradition Into A Craze

The moment you start surfing social media, you realize netizens are going crazy about the green drink- MATCHA. Instagram, TikTok are saturated with matcha content, making it the unofficial drink of the season.

Retail data shows a 200% surge in matcha interest across the UK in recent years. While it originated as a ceremonial green tea from Japan, matcha has transformed into an influencer-approved lifestyle beverage spilling into lattes, cakes, cookies, and more.

Cheap to Make, Expensive in Trend

Matcha’s simplicity is one of the reasons it’s overtaking coffee on menus. It doesn’t require expensive machines or extensive staff training. Cafe owners can serve it in powdered form with minimal prep. However, traditionalists argue that what most London cafes serve isn’t authentic matcha. According to Japanese tea master Keiko Uchida, many outlets use cheaper green tea powder, which is more bitter and lacks matcha’s signature antioxidants. To make it palatable, cafes often mask the bitterness with sugary syrups—undermining matcha’s health appeal.

A tradition of Japan

True matcha follows strict Japanese standards, including shade-growing and fine grinding from the Camellia sinensis plant. But booming demand has blurred lines. Japan recently faced a matcha shortage due to rising global consumption. Institutions like Japan House in London report rising sales but also growing confusion. Many customers now assume matcha comes sweetened or with milk.

Experts warn the trend risks fading like other social media fads. Whether matcha remains a wellness staple or becomes a passing craze depends on how deeply consumers engage with its rich heritage.

