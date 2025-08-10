LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Too Lazy For A Day? How Bad Morning Habits Drain Your Energy And Kill Productivity

Too Lazy For A Day? How Bad Morning Habits Drain Your Energy And Kill Productivity

Small morning habits like checking your phone, skipping hydration, snoozing the alarm, or starting work without a plan can drain energy and focus. A mindful routine with movement, water, and clear intentions boosts productivity all day.

Your day’s productivity is decided in the first hour after you wake up.
Your day’s productivity is decided in the first hour after you wake up.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 10, 2025 09:56:13 IST

The manner in which you begin your day determines the course of your day. Though everybody tends to concentrate on monumental productivity hacks, it is a fact that slight, routine habits during the first hour of waking have the power to make or destroy one’s concentration and energy. Unluckily, some morning habits creepily sabotage productivity unbeknownst to us.

One of the most important errors is taking the phone as soon as you wake up and spend time on it. People are scrolling through social media, reading news, or checking emails can overwhelm your mind with distractions and stress even before a day begins. In fact, this tendency not only wastes time but also distracts you from a peaceful and purposeful start.

Another frequently neglected aspect is hydration. After sleeping for a number of hours, the body will naturally be dehydrated. It is always good to drink water, if you omit that first glass of water it may cause fatigue and mental fogginess. Likewise, forgoing any type of physical activity in the morning, a few minutes of stretching or a short stroll, leaves your body in a lethargic state.

Are you a master in Multitasking?

A disorganized breakfast routine also contributes to your bad productivity. Multitasking can be the villain. If you skip your breakfast, like responding to messages or viewing videos, minimizes intentional eating and slows down mental preparedness. Going into the day without a plan can make activities seem difficult, while self-put-downs can subtly subvert confidence and drive.

Having that extra snooze may feel disturbing, but it interferes with your sleep patterns and tends to make you even more drowsy afterwards. Filling your mind with garbage content gossip, negativity, or useless videos as soon as your alarm goes off wastes mental energy that could be directed into greater purposes. Skipping breakfast also diminishes your capacity for focus, and jumping into work without purpose results in lost time and poor output.

In fact, experts suggest developing a conscious, stimulating morning routine. This could involve drinking water first thing upon waking, limiting unnecessary screen time, performing light exercise and establishing clear objectives for the day. Through small but intentional modifications in the morning, you can enhance concentration, energy, and productivity for the remainder of the day.

ALSO READ: Health Benefits of Black Coffee: From Boosting Energy to Supporting Overall Wellness

Tags: morning habitsProductivity and energy

RELATED News

The Truth About What Causes Breast Cancer, And How We Can Outsmart It
Self-Care Routine for Stress Relief : 8 Daily Habits to Reduce Anxiety
Must-Have Smart Devices to Make Everyday Life Easier
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days

LATEST NEWS

After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Too Lazy For A Day? How Bad Morning Habits Drain Your Energy And Kill Productivity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Too Lazy For A Day? How Bad Morning Habits Drain Your Energy And Kill Productivity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Too Lazy For A Day? How Bad Morning Habits Drain Your Energy And Kill Productivity
Too Lazy For A Day? How Bad Morning Habits Drain Your Energy And Kill Productivity
Too Lazy For A Day? How Bad Morning Habits Drain Your Energy And Kill Productivity
Too Lazy For A Day? How Bad Morning Habits Drain Your Energy And Kill Productivity

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?