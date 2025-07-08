LIVE TV
What's Special About Hermès Birkin? The Original Bag Is Up For Grabs At Sotheby's Auction

What’s Special About Hermès Birkin? The Original Bag Is Up For Grabs At Sotheby’s Auction

Jane Birkin’s original Hermès Birkin bag, crafted in 1984 and worn with soulful abandon by the actress herself, is set to lead Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction in July 2025. This cultural artefact, a symbol of luxury and timeless style, will also be exhibited in Paris before the sale.

Published By: Reha Vohra
July 8, 2025 08:49:03 IST

Some fashion pieces are beautiful. Others iconic. But only a rare few cross over into the realm of legend. Jane Birkin’s original Hermès Birkin bag belongs to that final, rarified category and this July, it will be offered to the world through Sotheby’s.

How Jane Birkin’s Everyday Bag Became a Global Symbol of Style

Handcrafted in 1984 following a spontaneous, now-mythical encounter between Birkin and Hermès CEO Jean-Louis Dumas on a flight from Paris to London, the bag was never meant to become a status symbol. It was a personal solution to a practical problem. Yet what emerged was the prototype of what would become the most coveted handbag on Earth.

What makes this Birkin so significant isn’t just its origin it’s how Jane used it. Not delicately, but with abandon. Stickers, scratches, worn-in leather, the life of an artist etched into every seam. Jane Birkin’s bag going up for auction is hugely influential,’ says Hanushka Toni, founder and CEO of preloved luxury destination Sellier. ‘We’re not just talking about a Birkin, we’re talking about the original Jane’s personal bag and one that sparked a global icon.’. “She wore it down, covered it in stickers, let it age. That made the Birkin more than a status symbol it made it real, with soul.”

JaneBirkinsOriginalBirkin

The Hermès Birkin That Started It All And Why Jane’s Original Still Matters

Now, the bag that launched a global icon will lead Sotheby’s Fashion Icons auction, which closes on 10 July 2025. For Morgane Halimi, Sotheby’s Global Head of Handbags and Fashion, the sale is momentous: “This original Birkin is more than a handbag it’s a cultural artefact. It represents the birth of one of the most iconic designs in modern fashion.”

Given that other bags from Birkin’s collection have sold for around £150,000, this particular piece bearing the weight of fashion history—could easily fetch high six figures, even approaching £1 million.

Before bidding ends, the public will have a rare chance to see it up close.

Exhibition Details

Sotheby’s Paris, 83 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris
3–9 July 2025Free and open to the public

Alongside the Birkin, visitors can view era-defining pieces by McQueen, Dior, Galliano, Mugler, and Alaïa—fashion history on display.

This isn’t merely a sale. It’s a cultural moment, a farewell, and perhaps—one lucky bidder’s legacy.

Register to bid or learn more at sothebys.com

