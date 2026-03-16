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Home > Lifestyle > Who Is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese Influencer Battles For Life After Israeli Strike Kills Her Husband And Daughter

Who Is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese Influencer Battles For Life After Israeli Strike Kills Her Husband And Daughter

Lebanese influencer and stylist Natalie Kamal El-Din is reportedly fighting for her life after an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Aramoun area killed her husband, photographer and director Mohammad Shehab, and their young daughter Talin.

Natalie Kamal El Din (Photo: IG)
Natalie Kamal El Din (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 16, 2026 17:10:10 IST

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Who Is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese Influencer Battles For Life After Israeli Strike Kills Her Husband And Daughter

Lebanese influencer and stylist Natalie Kamal El-Din is reportedly fighting for her life after an Israeli airstrike on a residential building in the Aramoun area killed her husband, photographer and director Mohammad Shehab, and their young daughter Talin.

According to a report by Al-Akhbar, the strike hit an apartment building in the Mount Lebanon town, injuring several people and leaving at least three dead. Shehab and his daughter were initially rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died from their injuries, while Natalie El-Din remains hospitalised and is said to be in a critical state.

The attack struck a residential building in Aramoun, a town about 10 kilometres south of Beirut that has been hosting many displaced families in recent months. Lebanon’s health ministry initially reported three fatalities and injuries to a child following the strike.

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Emergency teams transported the victims to nearby hospitals, but Shehab and his daughter later succumbed to their wounds. Social media posts and local media reports indicated that Natalie was also seriously injured in the attack and is still battling for her life.

Natalie Kamal El-Din, also known as Natalie Shehab, is a stylist and social media influencer married to photographer Mohammad Shehab. She is also the founder of the Lebanese clothing brand Stiloso Boutique.

Natalie has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram, where she maintained a carefully curated feed featuring family moments alongside glamorous holiday photographs.

Her daughter died just days before her fourth birthday. In March 2025, the family had celebrated Talin’s third birthday with cake and balloons, as seen in photos shared on Natalie’s Instagram page.

A humanitarian appeal circulating online says the young mother urgently needs blood donations.

“Urgent humanitarian appeal: Young mother Natalie Kamal El-Din, who lost her daughter and her photographer husband, Mohamed Shehab, in an airstrike two days ago, is in dire need of O+ blood units and is in critical condition,” a notice published by Ya Sour stated.

“Anyone able to donate is kindly requested to go to Bashamoun Specialized Hospital or contact her uncle Abu Ali,” the notice added, also providing a contact number.

Mohammad Shehab was a prominent figure in Lebanon’s visual production industry and was widely recognised for his expertise in aerial drone photography. Originally from the southern town of Barashit, he built a reputation as a skilled photographer and director.

Over the course of his career, he worked on several television and film productions. Most recently, he contributed to the series Mawlana, currently airing on MBC Group and the Lebanese channel Al Jadeed during the Ramadan drama season.

Shehab was also known for documenting activities of the Lebanese Armed Forces, filming military exercises, missions and official events using drone technology.

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First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:10 PM IST
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Who Is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese Influencer Battles For Life After Israeli Strike Kills Her Husband And Daughter

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Who Is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese Influencer Battles For Life After Israeli Strike Kills Her Husband And Daughter

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Who Is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese Influencer Battles For Life After Israeli Strike Kills Her Husband And Daughter
Who Is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese Influencer Battles For Life After Israeli Strike Kills Her Husband And Daughter
Who Is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese Influencer Battles For Life After Israeli Strike Kills Her Husband And Daughter
Who Is Natalie Kamal El-Din? Lebanese Influencer Battles For Life After Israeli Strike Kills Her Husband And Daughter

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