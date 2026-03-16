Anaya Bangar Shares Emotional Health Update After Successful Gender-Affirming Surgery — But What Is Vaginoplasty? All You Need To Know

Recently, Anaya Bangar posted an emotional post to her followers, and it turned out that her gender affirming surgery was a success. The athlete, who is also the daughter of a retired Indian cricketer known as Sanjay Bangar, said that she is still recovering and taking things slow after the procedure, in a video posted on Instagram.

What is Vaginoplasty? How Is It Done?

Her announcement has brought more extensive debate on gender affirming healthcare, particularly surgical procedures, including vaginoplasty, that is often carried out on transgender women during medical transition. Vaginoplasty is a medical operation that aims at producing an effective vagina and external female genitalia. According to doctors, one of the most popular is penile inversion vaginoplasty, in which doctors use the existing genital tissue, and in some cases they also use other skin grafts to make the vaginal canal and anatomy around it. The purpose of the surgery is to match the physical appearance of an individual with his or her gender without the loss of sensation and functionality.







Is Vaginoplasty Similar To Cosmetic Surgery?

The medical professionals point out that the gender affirming surgeries are neither mere cosmetic surgeries but a significant aspect of healthcare among a large number of transgender people. It is known that hormone therapy and surgery are effective treatments that reduce the severity of gender dysphoria, anxiety, and depression as well as enhance the quality of life. Vaginoplasty recovery may take several months or weeks depending on the patient and the method of the operation. The recommendations during this time include; maintaining good hygiene and wound care plans, frequent check ups, and slow recovery of normal functioning. The issue of awareness, supportive health care systems, and informed dialogue surrounding transgender health and medical care are also renewed issues that have been introduced with the update by Anaya.

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