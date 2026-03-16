Why Has Kanye West Postponed His First-Ever India Concert In Delhi? Here’s The Truth As Grammy-Winning Rapper Shares New Dates Amid Sudden Delay, Check Updated Schedule Here

Fans in India hoping to see Kanye West perform live will have to wait a bit longer. The rapper’s highly anticipated first-ever concert in the country has been officially postponed, with organisers shifting the date by almost two months.

The show, which was originally scheduled for March 29, will now be held on May 23. In a statement, the organisers said, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May 2026.” The announcement was also posted on the official ticketing website, confirming that all previously purchased tickets will remain valid for the new date. There has been no update regarding refunds so far.

The news arrives amid huge excitement around Kanye’s debut performance in India. Given the rapper’s global popularity and the buzz surrounding the concert’s steep ticket prices, the event had already begun trending online, attracting attention from fans across the country.

The multiple Grammy-winning artist is set to perform at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The concert is expected to draw thousands of fans to the capital, with reports suggesting the venue was already close to capacity as anticipation grew. While many fans had hoped the rapper might add more shows in other cities, the Delhi concert remains the only confirmed performance for now.

In the days leading up to the announcement, rumours about a possible cancellation had already begun circulating online. Some fans speculated that the uncertainty could be tied to broader geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Earlier this month, a planned India performance by Flipperachi was also cancelled amid the ongoing regional conflict. The Bahraini rapper’s track Fa9la, which featured in the film Dhurandhar, had gone viral and even topped several charts from Billboard Arabia in the same week, including Top 100 Artists, Hot 100 Songs, Top 50 Khaleeji and Top 50 Arabic Hip Hop. The achievement also secured him a place in the Guinness World Records. Despite the song’s success, his India concert was postponed.

Because of this, some social media users speculated that Kanye’s concert might face a similar outcome. Online chatter also suggested the delay could be linked to the release of Kanye’s long-awaited album Bully, which is scheduled to drop on March 27—just days before the original concert date.

For now, however, the only confirmed update is the new concert date: May 23—giving fans a little more time before Ye finally takes the stage in India.

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