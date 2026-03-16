‘Battle Of Galwan’ Renamed ‘Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace’: Salman Khan Drops Powerful Poster, Release And Trailer Dates Still Under Wraps

Salman Khan Films has officially revealed the new title of its much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan. The project will now be called Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Along with the announcement, the makers unveiled a striking new poster featuring Salman Khan and shared a message that feels especially relevant in today’s world.

The new title is anchored by the powerful tagline, “May War Rest in Peace,” a statement that reflects a bold and thought-provoking message from Salman Khan.

Although the film is inspired by the historic events of the Galwan Valley, the sentiment behind the new title extends far beyond the battlefield. With Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, Salman Khan presents a message that strongly resonates with audiences. The announcement has already sparked conversations on social media, with many praising the impactful thought behind the title and the strong stance it conveys. Notably, the newly released poster does not mention a release date, suggesting that earlier reports about the film being postponed may be accurate.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are considering delaying the film’s release since shooting is still incomplete. A source quoted by the portal said, “Battle of Galwan is scheduled to release on April 17. However, the shoot is not yet finished, and the reshoots are taking longer than expected.” The team had reportedly planned to wrap filming by the end of February, but the schedule was disrupted due to Salim Khan’s sudden health issues.

Apart from completing the shoot, the film also needs to be screened for the Ministry of Defence as part of the protocol. The source further added, “Because of these reasons, the makers feel they may not be able to meet the April 17 deadline. Salman Khan believes that a special patriotic film like this deserves proper care and attention. He has asked the team not to rush the process and to take their time so the final product is appealing, compelling, and cinematic.”

Battle of Galwan draws inspiration from the real-life clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh on the night of June 15–16, 2020. After the teaser was released, Chinese media alleged that the film misrepresented certain facts. However, Salman Khan and director Apoorva Lakhia have not responded to the controversy.

The film also features Chitrangada Singh in a key role, alongside Zeyn Shaw, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Vipin Bhardwaj, and Heera Sohal.

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