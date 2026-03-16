Marce Pedrozo Death Reason: Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi Pays Tribute Celebrity Hairstylist Who Died Due To…

Bollywood actors are grieving the sudden demise of celebrity hairstylist Marce Pedrozo. Several A-list stars, including Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi and Tara Sutaria, took to social media to pay tribute to the late stylist.

Pedrozo, known for his warm personality and cheerful, easygoing nature, had worked with many well-known celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Triptii Dimri, Suhana Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The exact cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

Janhvi Kapoor shared a series of photos of Pedrozo on her social media and penned a heartfelt note, reflecting on the warm bond she shared with the late hairstylist.

Every time I entered my van we’d look at each other and scream in a high pitched mocking voice “We have 20 minutes chalo chalo chalo” and giggle at the impossible tasks and crazy hours and the madness and the chaos. But in the middle of all that there was a knowing feeling of trust and joy that we had every time we’d work together (or sneak away time to eat food at restaurants when really we should have been getting ready). You weren’t just a part of my team. We were each others team. Literally, obviously. But also in a way that we had a right over each other that made me feel so taken care of. That these are my people. And I am theirs. I would give anything to have 20 more minutes with you to tell you what a bright light you were in all our lives. How beautiful your mind and your soul is, was, always will be. You were an artist in more ways than one. You were so pure and my god I know you had so many plans, and we had so many plans. And you weren’t just my safe place but your warmth (and your sass) added so much color to all our lives. I love you Marcy. I will miss you every day. And seeing your face at the start and end of every creative journey I’ve had over the last couple years has been one of the biggest honors of my life. I hope you’re so happy wherever you are. Eating food that isn’t too spicy or too sour. Lots of banana paranthas!!! Coloring your hair crazy colors and making art that’s sparkling and beautiful just like your mind. I wish you could see how much everyone is missing you today, how much you meant to them and added to their lives, and how much everyone wants to celebrate you. Every memory I have with you I will cherish forever ❤️ I love you and I miss you dearly…,” she further added.

Actor Varun Dhawan, who will appear in Border 2, also shared a photo with Pedrozo and wrote, “RIP buddy. I can’t believe this. It feels like we were just shooting together not long ago. He was deeply loved and truly a pure soul.”

Nora Fatehi, who had worked with Pedrozo for many years, described him as one of the most important people in her life.

“Today I lost a very dear friend — a brother and a confidant who has been part of my journey since day one. He always brought out the best in me. Whenever you saw us together, I was always laughing and smiling because of him. I have never lost a friend before, and I’m still trying to process this. I ask all of you to pray for him today. He has passed away, and I am completely heartbroken. I am devastated,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Tara Sutaria also paid tribute to Marcelo Pedrozo, writing, “Rest peacefully, sweet Marcelo. My heart aches knowing you are no longer with us. Thank you for your kindness, talent, and for all the laughter. May the skies be painted with your art.”

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