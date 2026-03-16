Honey Singh’s Delhi Concert Turns Chaotic As Major Fight Breaks Out In The Crowd During ‘Blue Eyes’ Singer’s Perfomance- Watch Viral Video

Yo Yo Honey Singh recently performed at a concert in Delhi, but the event has grabbed headlines for unexpected reasons. Videos showing a fight breaking out in the crowd during the concert are now going viral online.

In the clips circulating on social media, the singer-rapper can be seen performing on stage while the scuffle unfolds among audience members. Here’s what reportedly happened during the high-energy show.

Honey Singh launched his ‘My Chapter – India Tour’ with a concert at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on March 14. Several videos from the night surfaced on the internet, capturing the rapper performing some of his popular tracks like Desi Kalakaar, Sunny Sunny, Millionaire, Blue Eyes, Lungi Dance, and Brown Rang.

However, apart from the performance clips, videos of a heated argument escalating into a physical fight among concertgoers also began circulating online.

According to the viral clips, multiple members of the audience were involved in the altercation while others stood by watching. Despite the commotion, Honey Singh continued his performance on stage, reportedly unaware of the disturbance in the crowd. Security personnel along with the Delhi Police eventually stepped in and brought the situation under control.

The Delhi concert marked the beginning of Honey Singh’s India tour. Following the capital city performance, the rapper is scheduled to take his tour to several other cities across the country. He will next perform in Ahmedabad on March 21, followed by a concert in Mumbai on March 28 and Pune on April 4.

The tour will then continue with shows in Kota on April 11, Indore on April 25, Lucknow on May 2, and Kolkata on May 9, before concluding in Bengaluru on May 16.

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