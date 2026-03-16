₹100 Cr+ Before Release! Dhurandhar 2 Creates Record In Advance Bookings Worldwide, Beats Pathaan & RRR in the US

Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have been nothing short of phenomenal, with over a million tickets already sold for its opening day and preview shows in India alone.

With only three days left before the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, ticket sales have gained tremendous momentum. Although preview bookings opened alongside the trailer launch on March 6, full-scale advance bookings for the opening weekend began only this weekend. Since then, pre-sales have surged rapidly, breaking records with each passing day.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller is set to hit theatres on March 19, with paid preview shows scheduled for the evening of March 18. The sequel has already recorded the biggest premiere for an Indian film, earning ₹32.44 crore from preview shows in India. The previous record was held by Pawan Kalyan’s OG, which collected ₹25 crore during its premiere last year. Industry analysts expect Dhurandhar 2 to cross ₹40 crore in previews by Wednesday.

Advance bookings for regular shows starting Thursday opened on Saturday. So far, the film has generated ₹14.66 crore in gross pre-sales for its opening day alone, with nearly 10 lakh tickets sold across preview and first-day shows. Trade insiders estimate that the film’s total domestic advance bookings for the entire opening weekend have already surpassed ₹60 crore.

The film is performing exceptionally well overseas too. Starring Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 has become the first Indian film to cross the $5 million mark in advance bookings in North America, surpassing blockbusters like Pathaan, RRR, and Baahubali 2, each of which crossed $4 million in the region.

Globally, Dhurandhar 2 has already amassed over $6 million in advance bookings, pushing its worldwide advance sales to an impressive ₹120 crore. With more than two days remaining before release, the total could easily exceed ₹150 crore and may even approach ₹200 crore. Combined with strong spot bookings, the film is shaping up to be a massive box-office force, reminiscent of the phenomenon last seen during the era of Baahubali.

Alongside Ranveer Singh, the sequel also features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. Akshaye Khanna, who portrayed the antagonist Rehman Dakait in the first installment, is expected to appear in a cameo.

Dhurandhar 2 releases on March 19. The first Dhurandhar earned ₹1300 crore worldwide and continues to run in theatres more than three months after its December release. Trade experts believe the sequel could potentially cross ₹2000 crore globally and challenge Dangal’s long-standing record at the top of the worldwide box office.

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