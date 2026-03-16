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Home > Entertainment > 98th Academy Awards 2026: Complete Oscars Winners List, Who Took Home Tonight’s Most Surprising Wins?

98th Academy Awards 2026: Complete Oscars Winners List, Who Took Home Tonight’s Most Surprising Wins?

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien, celebrated global artistry with standout films, performances, and technical achievements. Major contenders include Hamnet, Sinners, and Marty Supreme, while new categories like Best Casting spotlight behind-the-scenes talent.

Oscars 2026
Oscars 2026

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 16, 2026 05:31:34 IST

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98th Academy Awards 2026: Complete Oscars Winners List, Who Took Home Tonight’s Most Surprising Wins?

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by the charismatic Conan O’Brien, transformed the Dolby Theatre into a beacon of global artistry.

The current ceremony features intense competition between major films and independent films created by directors who have distinct personal styles.

The gold statuettes will be presented during the ceremony, which marks a transitional period for the industry when professionals who work behind the scenes will finally receive credit through the establishment of the Best Casting category. 

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The class of 2026 demonstrates both technical excellence and emotional depth through its representation of F1 and Sinners’ high-energy experiences together with its deep emotional portrayal of Hamnet and Sentimental Value.

Heavyweight Contenders and Best Picture Dynamics

The Oscar race for Best Picture at the 2026 Academy Awards presents an intriguing competition between two distinct categories, which include genre-defying films and book-based adaptations.

Technical experts focus their attention on projects such as Frankenstein and Bugonia, while the emotional impact from One Battle After Another and Train Dreams leads to a revival of interest in character-driven storytelling.

The films Marty Supreme and Sinners function as strategic elements that demonstrate how top actors combined their talents with innovative directors during that specific year. 

The academy’s broader selection process creates internal competition among ten nominated films, which establishes a complete guide for the future of filmmaking that maintains artistic standards while achieving commercial success.

Directorial Vision and Performance Excellence

The Oscars 2026 winners list identifies its main interest in the directors and actors categories through the combination of experienced professionals and innovative newcomers.

Chloe Zhao and Paul Thomas Anderson continue to refine their status as Academy favorites, while the Safdie brothers and Ryan Coogler have pushed the boundaries of tension and atmosphere.

The acting categories present a historical tradition of close competition, which sees Timothée Chalamet competing against Leonardo DiCaprio and Michael B. Jordan, who is an established actor with his role in Marty Supreme.

The actress categories present a powerful collection of performers who show different styles through Emma Stone’s playful presentation and Jessie Buckley’s deep emotional display, which will create memorable performances that redefine the standard “Oscar bait” performance for the 98th Oscars.

Also Read: Oscars 2026 Live In India: Full Date, Time, And Streaming Platforms, See Exactly When And Where To Watch The Glamorous Ceremony

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 5:31 AM IST
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98th Academy Awards 2026: Complete Oscars Winners List, Who Took Home Tonight’s Most Surprising Wins?

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98th Academy Awards 2026: Complete Oscars Winners List, Who Took Home Tonight’s Most Surprising Wins?

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98th Academy Awards 2026: Complete Oscars Winners List, Who Took Home Tonight’s Most Surprising Wins?
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