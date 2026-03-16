Oscars 2026 Live In India: Full Date, Time, And Streaming Platforms, See Exactly When And Where To Watch The Glamorous Ceremony

The global film industry prepares to honor the best movies from the previous year because the 98th Academy Awards ceremony has reached its final countdown.

The Indian audience receives an exceptional viewing experience through the early morning ceremony, which includes both glamorous red carpet entrances and historic award acceptance moments.

The 2026 Oscars will maintain their energetic atmosphere through the Dolby Theatre’s famous Los Angeles venue, which Conan O’Brien will host for his second consecutive year.

People who want to watch every golden moment live need to follow the local schedule because they have two competing shows, which include the 16-nomination record of Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and the intense One Battle After Another drama.

India Telecast Schedule and Timing Facts

The Oscars 2026 live telecast in India starts at 12 AM on March 16, 2026, because Los Angeles and New Delhi have a major time difference between their respective time zones.

The official start of the festivities occurs at 3:30 AM IST when red carpet coverage begins and global icons, including India’s Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will start to arrive.

The main awards ceremony will follow immediately at 4:30 AM IST. The complete repeat broadcast begins at 9:00 PM IST on the same day to provide all fans with the opportunity to watch the seasonal film celebration, which they missed during the pre-dawn show.

Official Digital Streaming Platforms and TV Channels

To watch the Oscars 2026 streaming services in India, viewers must use the JioHotstar app, which serves as the exclusive online platform for the Academy Awards.

The platform enables subscribers to view high-definition live broadcasts through their mobile devices and tablets and smart TVs. The Disney Star network will deliver its traditional television broadcast through multiple channels, which include Star Movies, Star Movies Select, and Colors Infinity.

The three-hour ceremony provides actual showtime viewing, which includes localized commentary and real-time updates until the Best Picture winner announcement.

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