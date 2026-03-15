Zee Cine Awards 2026: When And Where To Watch ZCA Online, Date, Venue And Streaming Details Inside

The 24th edition of the Zee Cine Awards has officially arrived to celebrate the cinematic brilliance of Bollywood, bringing together the industry’s most shimmering stars under one roof.

After the live ceremony, which took place in Mumbai earlier this month, fans have been waiting with bated breath to witness the high-octane performances and emotional victory speeches.

The wait to see Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon receive their awards has finally reached its conclusion. The event promises a perfect blend of “Fantertainment,” which includes electrifying dance numbers and dedications to this year’s most popular films.

Digital Broadcast on ZEE5 Streaming

The ZEE5 streaming platform functions as the only online platform that enables viewers to watch the Zee Cine Awards 2026 through digital screens.

The full event is scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2026, at 7:30 PM IST, which will happen at the same time as the television show. Users must obtain a valid premium subscription to the ZEE5 app or website in order to access the show.

The digital platform enables fans to watch the ceremony in high definition, while they can pause the stream to see special moments, which include red carpet arrivals and star appearances by Varun Dhawan and Sonam Bajwa.

Global ZCA Online Accessibility

The ZCA online viewing experience provides Indian and international audiences with access to Hindi cinema celebrations, which they can watch from any location.

Fans can access the “Curtain Raiser” and main ceremony through the official streaming portal, which they can use on their smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

The current year focuses on creating a user-friendly platform that displays specific nomination specials and behind-the-scenes videos to create a customized viewing experience. The global community celebrates the best of the silver screen through the 2026 awards, which users can find in the app’s library.

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