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Home > Entertainment > 98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here

98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held at its traditional venue—the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California—on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live at 7:00 PM EDT.

Oscars 2026 (Photo:X)
Oscars 2026 (Photo:X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 15, 2026 11:58:27 IST

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98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here

The countdown to the Oscars 2026 has officially begun, and the excitement is palpable. With only a day left, the 98th Academy Awards have stirred immense curiosity among nominees and audiences alike, building a sense of eager anticipation. To learn when and where to watch the ceremony live, read on.

The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held at its traditional venue—the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California—on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live at 7:00 PM EDT.

Because of the time difference, viewers in India can catch the ceremony live on Monday, March 16, 2026, starting at 4:30 AM IST, while the red carpet coverage is expected to begin around 3:30 AM IST.

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Indian audiences can watch the live broadcast on JioHotstar and Star Movies on March 16, 2026. The ceremony will also have a repeat telecast on Star Movies at 9:00 PM IST. In the United States, the Oscars will air on ABC, with live streaming available through Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.

The race for the Oscars is shaping up to be a fierce competition. Two widely acclaimed films—One Battle After Another and Sinners—have secured a significant number of nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle 

After Another has earned nearly 13 nominations, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has made history with 16 nominations, setting a new Oscars record.

ALSO READ:  Who Was Wang Yefei? Chinese Influencer Passes Away At 39 After Clutching Her Head During Livestream

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 11:55 AM IST
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98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here

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98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here
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98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here
98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here

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