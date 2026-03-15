98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here

The countdown to the Oscars 2026 has officially begun, and the excitement is palpable. With only a day left, the 98th Academy Awards have stirred immense curiosity among nominees and audiences alike, building a sense of eager anticipation. To learn when and where to watch the ceremony live, read on.
The 98th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will be held at its traditional venue—the iconic Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California—on Sunday, March 15, 2026. The ceremony is scheduled to be broadcast live at 7:00 PM EDT.
Because of the time difference, viewers in India can catch the ceremony live on Monday, March 16, 2026, starting at 4:30 AM IST, while the red carpet coverage is expected to begin around 3:30 AM IST.
Indian audiences can watch the live broadcast on JioHotstar and Star Movies on March 16, 2026. The ceremony will also have a repeat telecast on Star Movies at 9:00 PM IST. In the United States, the Oscars will air on ABC, with live streaming available through Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo.
The race for the Oscars is shaping up to be a fierce competition. Two widely acclaimed films—One Battle After Another and Sinners—have secured a significant number of nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle
After Another has earned nearly 13 nominations, while Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has made history with 16 nominations, setting a new Oscars record.
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Olivia Sarkar is a Senior Content Producer on the Entertainment and Lifestyle desk with 6 years of experience. In 6 years, she worked with ANI, IANS, Zee News. Known for covering trends and engaging storytelling, she covers a wide spectrum of topics including entertainment news, fashion, fitness, health, food, travel, astrology. From major film announcements to industry controversies. Throughout her career, she has interviewed several notable personalities such as Femina Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty, Miss World 2024 USA contestant Victoria DiSorbo, Miss France 2020 Clémence Botino.Her interview portfolio also includes celebrities like Milind Soman, Tiger Shroff, and Vikrant Massey, along with acclaimed singers Shubha Mudgal and Padma Shri awardee Dr. Jaspinder Narula. Beyond work, Olivia enjoys exploring new food joints, being wanderlust, and writing poetry. You can reach her out on X: @OliviaSarkar11