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Home > Lifestyle > Who Was Wang Yefei? Chinese Influencer Passes Away At 39 After Clutching Her Head During Livestream

Who Was Wang Yefei? Chinese Influencer Passes Away At 39 After Clutching Her Head During Livestream

Viewers who tuned in to watch Chinese content creator Wang Yefei’s livestream on March 9, 2026, never imagined that the broadcast would end in tragedy.

Wang Yefei (Photo: X)
Wang Yefei (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 15, 2026 10:57:16 IST

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Who Was Wang Yefei? Chinese Influencer Passes Away At 39 After Clutching Her Head During Livestream

Viewers who tuned in to watch Chinese content creator Wang Yefei’s livestream on March 9, 2026, never imagined that the broadcast would end in tragedy. Yefei, popularly known among her fans as “Sister Wang Zha,” suddenly began feeling unwell while streaming live. Within moments, her condition worsened, turning the session into a medical emergency. 

News of her death later shocked and saddened thousands of followers who had been watching the stream. Yefei had nearly 1.3 lakh followers on social media and was a well-known personality in China’s online shopping livestream industry.

According to reports, Yefei was hosting her regular livestream that morning, promoting clothing items to her audience. During the broadcast, she suddenly experienced severe discomfort and was seen holding her head and neck in pain. 

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Viewers quickly noticed that something was wrong as she appeared to be in significant distress. Shortly afterward, she informed the staff nearby that she was not feeling well, and the situation soon became more serious as she urgently called for help.

Realizing the severity of her condition, Yefei asked the team to immediately call an ambulance. In China, 120 is the emergency helpline for medical services. The livestream had begun normally, but within minutes it turned into a frightening situation. Staff members and people nearby panicked and rushed to assist her, and she was quickly taken to the hospital.

However, despite being rushed to medical care, doctors were unable to save her and she was declared dead at the hospital. Reports later revealed that the cause of her death was a brain haemorrhage. The tragic news left her fans and followers deeply shocked and heartbroken.

Reports also indicate that Yefei used to livestream for around seven to ten hours a day to sell clothes to her viewers. In the days leading up to her death, she had reportedly been suffering from persistent headaches that began around the Lunar New Year in 2026. Despite the pain, she continued working and often relied on painkillers to keep going. A close friend revealed that she slept only four to five hours a day while managing nearly all aspects of her livestream work herself.

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First published on: Mar 15, 2026 10:57 AM IST
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Who Was Wang Yefei? Chinese Influencer Passes Away At 39 After Clutching Her Head During Livestream

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Who Was Wang Yefei? Chinese Influencer Passes Away At 39 After Clutching Her Head During Livestream
Who Was Wang Yefei? Chinese Influencer Passes Away At 39 After Clutching Her Head During Livestream
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