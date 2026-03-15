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Home > Entertainment > Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Actress Hania Aamir Asked For 2 Million To Appear On Adnan Faisal Podcast Says ‘Doesn’t Feel Hania Is A Bigger Star Than…’

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Actress Hania Aamir Asked For 2 Million To Appear On Adnan Faisal Podcast Says ‘Doesn’t Feel Hania Is A Bigger Star Than…’

A video currently making rounds on social media has revealed what Pakistani actress Hania Aamir allegedly asked for in order to appear on a podcast hosted by journalist and podcaster Adnan Faisal.

Hania Aamir (Photo: imdb)
Hania Aamir (Photo: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 15, 2026 09:54:04 IST

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Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Actress Hania Aamir Asked For 2 Million To Appear On Adnan Faisal Podcast Says ‘Doesn’t Feel Hania Is A Bigger Star Than…’

A video currently making rounds on social media has revealed what Pakistani actress Hania Aamir allegedly asked for in order to appear on a podcast hosted by journalist and podcaster Adnan Faisal.

Hania Aamir has often found herself in the spotlight. Whether it is speculation surrounding her rumored wedding with singer Asim Azhar or her performance as Ayra in the popular ongoing drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, the actress continues to attract attention for both her personal life and professional work.

Recently, she began trending again after a video surfaced in which Adnan Faisal spoke about the fee she reportedly quoted to feature on his podcast.

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In the clip, Faisal claimed that Hania Aamir requested 2 million Pakistani rupees (PKR 20 lakh) to appear on the show. According to him, the amount felt excessive, as he has never paid such a fee to any of the guests who have appeared on his podcast in the past.

Discussing the situation, Faisal mentioned that even well-known personalities such as Faysal Quraishi have been part of his podcast without asking for any payment. He emphasized that while it was entirely Hania’s decision to quote that figure, he personally does not pay guests for interviews.

“It was Hania Aamir’s choice to ask for 2 million rupees to appear on my podcast, but I’ve never paid anyone that kind of money for an interview,” Faisal said in the video.

Soon after the clip circulated online, it sparked a debate among fans and social media users. While some people questioned the high appearance fee, many others defended the actress, arguing that her current popularity and star power justify such a demand.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hania Aamir remains one of the most prominent names in Pakistan’s entertainment industry. Over the years, she has starred in several successful dramas, including Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

ALSO READ:  Who Was Madhu Malhotra? ‘Satte Pe Satta’ And ‘Qayamat’ Actress Passes Away At 72

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 9:52 AM IST
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Tags: Adnan FaisalBilal Abbas Khanhania aamirHania Aamir feesIndia telecast timeMeri Zindagi Hai TuPakistan Viral ShowPODCASTYouTube

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Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Actress Hania Aamir Asked For 2 Million To Appear On Adnan Faisal Podcast Says ‘Doesn’t Feel Hania Is A Bigger Star Than…’

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Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Actress Hania Aamir Asked For 2 Million To Appear On Adnan Faisal Podcast Says ‘Doesn’t Feel Hania Is A Bigger Star Than…’
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Actress Hania Aamir Asked For 2 Million To Appear On Adnan Faisal Podcast Says ‘Doesn’t Feel Hania Is A Bigger Star Than…’
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Actress Hania Aamir Asked For 2 Million To Appear On Adnan Faisal Podcast Says ‘Doesn’t Feel Hania Is A Bigger Star Than…’
Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Actress Hania Aamir Asked For 2 Million To Appear On Adnan Faisal Podcast Says ‘Doesn’t Feel Hania Is A Bigger Star Than…’

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