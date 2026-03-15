Who Was Madhu Malhotra? ‘Satte Pe Satta’ And ‘Qayamat’ Actress Passes Away At 72

Subhash Ghai’s blockbuster Hero (1983) featured several memorable songs, including “Tu Mera Jaanu Hai,” “Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahi,” and “Ding Dong Baby Sing a Song.” However, the track that has stood the test of time is “Lambi Judaai,” a deeply emotional number brought to life by the soulful voice of Pakistani folk singer Reshma.

The song was lip-synced on screen by Madhu Malhotra, who appeared in a vibrant, multicoloured gypsy outfit. Madhu, who had also been one of the leading ladies in the hit multi-starrer Satte Pe Satta (1982), passed away in Mumbai on Friday, according to the trade magazine Film Information. She was 71.

Madhu Malhotra was a familiar presence in Hindi cinema during the 1970s and 1980s, appearing in more than 100 films, mostly in supporting roles. She frequently appeared in films directed by Subhash Ghai, including cameo roles in Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), and Vidhaata (1982). She was also seen in several horror films directed by Mohan Bhakri, such as Khooni Murda (1989) and Roohani Taqat (1991). In Satte Pe Satta, she was paired opposite comic actor Paintal.

Many viewers also remember her as the cheerful girl wearing a beach hat in the song “Mausam Mastana.” Film director Anil Sharma, who worked with her in Shradhanjali (1981), recalled her professionalism, saying she handled even small roles with great dedication.

Speaking about casting her in the “Lambi Judaai” sequence, he explained that because the song had a folk essence and was sung by a Pakistani singer, he wanted a northern-looking face with expressive eyes to portray it on screen. According to him, the song went on to become timeless, and he offered prayers for her soul to rest in peace.

A veteran actress, Madhu primarily worked as a character artist in Hindi films during the late 1970s and 1980s. She was known for her supporting roles in films such as Satte Pe Satta, Karz, Hero, Vishwanath, and Rishta Kagaz Ka. Although she rarely played lead roles, she managed to leave a lasting impression through her performances in several successful films of that era.

Over time, she gradually stepped away from the spotlight, but film enthusiasts continued to remember her for her contributions to classic Bollywood cinema. Following news of her passing at the age of 72, filmmaker Subhash Ghai paid tribute to the actress, remembering her as a gentle and warm person.

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