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Home > Entertainment > ‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued a death threat to rapper Badshah through a social media post, claiming he had already been warned through a phone call.

'Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After 'Tateeree' Song Controversy (Via X, Canva Modified)
'Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead': Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After 'Tateeree' Song Controversy (Via X, Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 15, 2026 05:02:01 IST

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‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

Indian rapper Badshah has reportedly received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang following the controversy surrounding his song Tateeree. The threat surfaced through a social media post allegedly linked to the gang, warning the singer of severe consequences over the lyrics of the track.

The post, shared from a Facebook account claiming association with the gang, stated that the rapper had earlier been warned and threatened to “shoot him directly in the forehead,” triggering widespread concern among fans and observers online.

Threat Linked To ‘Tateeree’ Song Row

The alleged threat comes in the middle of the ongoing backlash over Badshah’s recently released song Tateeree. Critics say a line in the song was offensive and portrayed women from Haryana in an inappropriate way, sparking anger on social media.

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The controversy quickly escalated, with several people demanding action against the rapper for allegedly disrespecting Haryanvi culture and women. The issue also drew the attention of authorities and social groups, turning the music release into a major public debate.

Legal Trouble And Apology From Badshah

The row over the song has already led to legal action. Police in Haryana registered an FIR over the allegedly objectionable lyrics and visuals, and authorities reportedly issued a Lookout Circular against the rapper as the controversy intensified.

Amid the backlash, Badshah apologised publicly and announced that the song would be removed from all platforms. He said he never intended to hurt sentiments and described himself as proud of his Haryanvi roots, asking people to forgive him.

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First published on: Mar 15, 2026 5:02 AM IST
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‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

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‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

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‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy
‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy
‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy
‘Will Shoot You Directly In Your Forehead’: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Issues Death Threat Note To Rapper Badshah After ‘Tateeree’ Song Controversy

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