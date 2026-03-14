Pirates Of The Caribbean: ‘Not All Treasure Is Silver And Gold’- Where Can You Watch Complete Collection Of Movies Right Now In Full Chronological Order?

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has remained a cultural phenomenon for nearly two decades, launching Johnny Depp into megastardom as the quick-witted, unpredictable Captain Jack Sparrow.

From its thrilling debut with 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl to the latest adventure, Dead Men Tell No Tales, the franchise has captivated audiences with swashbuckling action, supernatural curses, and unforgettable characters.

For fans planning a pirate movie marathon, the question arises: where can you watch all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies right now in full chronological order? Whether you’re a longtime fan revisiting Jack Sparrow’s escapades or a newcomer discovering the Golden Age of Piracy, here’s a complete guide.

How Many Pirates of the Caribbean Movies Are There?

The official film series currently consists of five feature-length movies and one short film, Tales of the Code – Wedlocked (2011). While numerous novels, comics, and video games expand the pirate universe, this guide focuses exclusively on the cinematic adventures. With only five main films, it’s perfect for an immersive weekend marathon.

Where to Stream Pirates of the Caribbean

All the Pirates of the Caribbean films are available to stream on Disney+, which offers a standalone subscription starting at $9.99 per month. Disney+ also provides bundle options with Hulu, HBO Max, and ESPN Unlimited. For viewers who prefer physical copies, all films are available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Pirates of the Caribbean Movies in Chronological Order

Tales of the Code – Wedlocked (2011)

This short film is set before The Curse of the Black Pearl, following Giselle and Scarlett as they are tricked into believing they’re betrothed to Jack Sparrow. With a runtime of just 10 minutes, it’s a fun prelude but not essential to the main storyline. The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

The franchise kicks off with Jack Sparrow arriving in Port Royal, introducing Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and the cursed crew of the Black Pearl led by Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). Will and Jack unite to rescue Elizabeth and lift the curse, setting the tone for the series’ mix of adventure, humor, and betrayal. Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Jack, Will, and Elizabeth return, facing Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) and the Flying Dutchman. The search for the Dead Man’s Chest intertwines multiple character motivations, ending with Jack being dragged to the depths by the Kraken a cliffhanger that leads into the next installment. At World’s End (2007)

The heroes must rescue Jack from Davy Jones’s Locker while confronting Cutler Beckett’s ambitions. Along the way, viewers meet Jack’s father, Edward Teague (Keith Richards), and discover Tia Dalma’s true identity, making it one of the most action-packed films in the franchise. On Stranger Tides (2011)

Marking the first film without Will and Elizabeth, Jack navigates new adventures alongside Angelica (Penelope Cruz) and the infamous Blackbeard (Ian McShane), blending romance, danger, and supernatural curses. Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)

Jack teams up with Barbossa, Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites), and new antagonist Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem). Will and Elizabeth return for cameo appearances, completing the cinematic saga while setting the stage for future installments.

Future Pirates of the Caribbean Projects

Fans eagerly await a sixth mainline movie, with discussions of a potential Margot Robbie-led spin-off now shelved. Disney is reportedly developing two versions of the new script, one of which could see Johnny Depp return as Captain Jack Sparrow, depending on reconciliation between the actor and the studio.

As Jack Sparrow himself famously said, “Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate.” For fans, the true treasure lies in revisiting the complete Pirates of the Caribbean cinematic experience and with Disney+ making all films accessible in chronological order, adventure awaits at the click of a button.

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