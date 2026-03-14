LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel benjamin netanyahu child abuse India Gulf war chennai super kings air india’ Japan news bcci DUBAI end to end messaging delhi chief minister Chandrika Dixit controversy ladakh Iran crown jewel
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch

Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer out: Pawan Kalyan shines in action, punchy dialogues, and mass entertainer by Harish Shankar.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer out. (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers)
Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer out. (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 14, 2026 19:54:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch

Amid huge anticipation from fans and movie lovers, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have finally released the much-awaited trailer. 

Packed with high-voltage action, stylish visuals, and entertaining moments, the teaser promises a power-packed mass entertainer that has fans buzzing online.

Trailer Opens with Power and Style

The trailer kicks off on an energetic note, immediately setting the tone with gripping visuals and a dynamic background score. 

You Might Be Interested In

Pawan Kalyan, one of Telugu cinema’s biggest mass icons, dominates every frame with his charismatic screen presence and larger-than-life persona. From stylish entrances to intense action sequences, the Powerstar ensures the trailer leaves a lasting impression.

Punchy Dialogues and High-Octane Action

One of the standout elements of the trailer is the punchy dialogues delivered effortlessly by Pawan Kalyan. These lines are already being hailed as fan favorites, with whistles and cheers guaranteed in theaters. The action sequences look grand and adrenaline-fueled, indicating that the film will be a full-scale spectacle on the big screen.

Harish Shankar’s Signature Mass Entertainer

Director Harish Shankar, known for the blockbuster Gabbar Singh, brings his trademark style back with this film. The trailer blends mass appeal, humor, action, and powerful hero elevations, showing his expertise in crafting a commercial entertainer. Fans can expect Pawan Kalyan in the most entertaining and larger-than-life avatar he is loved for.

Vibrant World and Supporting Cast

The trailer also provides glimpses into the film’s vibrant universe, with energetic background scores, stylish visuals, and entertaining moments hinting at a well-rounded commercial package. The supporting cast adds humor and depth, complementing Pawan Kalyan’s performance.

Technical Brilliance and Background Score

Technically, the trailer impresses with sharp editing and an energetic background score that elevates action sequences and mass moments. The visuals, combined with the music, make the teaser a high-octane cinematic experience.

Production and Theatrical Release

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. With the trailer receiving a strong response online, expectations are soaring for the film’s theatrical release, which is slated for March 19, 2026.

Fans are especially excited to see the reunion of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar, a combination that previously delivered one of Telugu cinema’s most memorable mass entertainers.

Watch the Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer now and get ready for a full-fledged theatrical celebration!

ALSO READ: Golmaal 5 Officially Announced By Rohit Shetty On His Birthday, Brings Back Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Gang, Adds Akshay Kumar In Surprise Entry

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 7:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Pawan KalyanTeluguUstaad Bhagat SinghUstaad Bhagat Singh trailerUstaad Bhagat Singh trailer watch

RELATED News

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 33 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

‘Vishwanath And Sons’ Teaser To Release On THIS Date! Suriya And Venky Atluri Movie Poster Out- Check Release Date, Cast And Story

Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch

Who Is Ira Bhaskar? Swara Bhaskar’s Mother Faces Backlash After Criticising Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Over Muslims, Pakistan

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Sequel Floods Social Media With ‘Karma Memes’ Amid Middle East War, Revives Debate Over Past Gulf Ban Of ₹1305 Crore Hit Dhurandhar 1

LATEST NEWS

East Bengal 1-1 Kerala Blasters ISL 2025-26: Muhammad Ajsal’s Injury-Time Goal Earns KBFC First Points of The Season

When Is Eid 2026 In India? March 20 Or 21? Check Your Complete Guide To Chand Raat, Moon Sighting, Traditions, And Nationwide Celebrations

Nikko Natividad Viral MMS Row: Emotional Filipino Actor Breaks Down In Tears After ‘Big 4’ Scandal; Fans Worried About His Mental Health- What’s The Truth?

IPL 2026: Anil Kumble Slams KKR For Releasing Shreyas Iyer And Phil Salt, Calls It a ‘Wrong Decision’

Five Indians Killed In West Asia War, One Missing As India Steps Up Assistance While Iran-US-Israel War Threatens Strait Of Hormuz

LPG, Petrol, Diesel Shortage In India? Government Issues Big Update As West Asia Crisis Sparks Panic Bookings

Gold Rate Today, March 14: Check City-Wise Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai As Yellow Metal Drops To ₹15,966, Silver To ₹2.75 Lakh/Kg

BAN vs PAK: Is Babar Azam Injured? Pakistan Selector Provides Massive Update on Star Batter

Abrar Ahmed Set to Miss The Hundred 2026? Mohsin Naqvi Unlikely to Grant NOC After Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Leeds Signing

Where Is Yair Netanyahu? Benjamin Netanyahu’s Son Missing From Public For Days As Viral Posts Claim Israeli PM Is Dead

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Trailer Out: Powerstar Pawan Kalyan Dominates Every Frame In Harish Shankar’s Grand Mass Entertainer | Watch

QUICK LINKS