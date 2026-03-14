Golmaal 5 Officially Announced By Rohit Shetty On His Birthday, Brings Back Ajay Devgn’s Comedy Gang, Adds Akshay Kumar In Surprise Entry

Rohit Shetty surprised everybody including his fans on his birthday by announcing the fifth part of the ever-growing Golmaal comedy franchise: Golmaal 5. The announcement was made via a behind the scenes video from set that shows a huge surprise we can expect from this upcoming film: the entrance of Akshay Kumar into this very well know comedic universe.

The Golmaal series started with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited in 2006 and are now one of Bollywood’s biggest comedic franchises. The films are filled with slapstick humour, chaotic storylines and a group of friends having crazy adventures. The previous films already include; Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again(2017).

Golmaal 5 Brings Back the Original Gang

The new film will see the return of the actors who have played this hilarious gang before with Ajay Devgn leading the way. The rest of the gang members; Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Tusshar Kapoor will also reprise their roles in the upcoming film. The announcement video caused excitement with fans to see these actors working together again, and we can expect to see some more chaos in this comedic franchise full of funny misunderstandings again!

The most shocking aspect of the announcement was Sharman Joshi’s return to the franchise after nearly two decades away from playing Laxman, who character was played by him in the first Golmaal film, but not in the subsequent films.

Golmaal 5 Adds a Fresh Twist

Akshay Kumar’s role in the film was also teased in the video; this will be his first presence within the Golmaal universe. It has been reported that Akshay will provide an opportunity to have a unique take on the storyline and for there to be sharing of comic portions (and a potentially humorous rivalry) with Ajay Devgn’s character.

The instant buzz created by this announcement has many people online congratulating the various parties involved for the return of the longstanding comedy series that will once again feature the entire original cast and now include Akshay Kumar. With Rohit Shetty directing yet again, it is safe to assume that Golmaal 5 will be yet another high-energy and laughter-filled movie with way over-the-top comedy.

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