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Home > Entertainment > Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch

Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch

Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh concert will stream exclusively on JioHotstar on 14 March 2026 starting at 7:30 PM.

Karan Aujla (Photo: IG)
Karan Aujla (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 14, 2026 16:38:37 IST

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Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch

The OTT platform JioHotstar is set to bring an exclusive live concert by Punjabi pop sensation Karan Aujla to viewers across India. The much-anticipated performance will take place in Chandigarh on 14 March 2026, with the live stream beginning at 7:30 PM.

This high-energy show will be available as a one-time exclusive stream on JioHotstar, giving fans a front-row experience to some of Karan Aujla’s biggest hits and fan-favorite songs. 

Running for approximately 2.5 to 3 hours, the concert promises an immersive musical journey that highlights the singer’s signature blend of infectious Punjabi pop beats, powerful lyrics, and raw emotion. The stream will primarily feature Hindi along with Punjabi, making it accessible to audiences across different regions.

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Sharing his excitement about the stream, Karan Aujla said, “I’m thrilled that JioHotstar is bringing the Chandigarh show to fans across the country. Music has a unique way of connecting people, and I’m excited that everyone can come together to celebrate P-POP CULTURE like one big family.”

The Chandigarh performance marks Aujla’s fourth concert in his ongoing P-POP CULTURE India Tour 2026. Earlier stops included Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. The tour will continue with upcoming shows in Indore (March 21), Bengaluru (March 29), Kolkata (April 3), Jaipur (April 5), Lucknow (April 10), Ludhiana (April 14), along with another performance scheduled in Mumbai on April 12.

ALSO READ:  Aspirants Season 3 Review: From UPSC Dreams To Power Struggles – Abhilash vs Sandeep’s ‘Mahabharata’ Battle Explained

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 4:37 PM IST
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Tags: Chandigarh concertJioHotstarKaran Aujlakaran aujla concertPunjabi rapperpunjabi singer

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Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch

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Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch

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Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch
Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch
Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch
Karan Aujla’s Chandigarh Concert Goes Digital: Watch Punjabi Rapper LIVE On This OTT Platform- When, Where And How TO Watch

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