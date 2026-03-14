Aspirants Season 3 Review: From UPSC Dreams To Power Struggles – Abhilash vs Sandeep’s ‘Mahabharata’ Battle Explained

Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Aspirants Season 3 is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The series features Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Abhilash Thapliyal, Shivankit Singh Parihar, and Namita Dubey in key roles. Here’s our complete review of the web series.

After the success of its first two seasons, TVF’s Aspirants returns with a third instalment. Directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Aspirants 3 has finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video, bringing with it an intense professional rivalry between Abhilash Sharma and Sandeep Bhaiya. Curious about whether it lives up to expectations? Check out our full review based on the first two episodes of the new season.

Season three places the conflict between Abhilash Sharma (Naveen Kasturia) and Sandeep Bhaiya (Sunny Hinduja) at the forefront. The tension rises when Sandeep accuses Rampur’s District Magistrate, Abhilash, of favouring his friend Guri (Shivankit Singh Parihar) during a tender process. Determined to prove his integrity, Abhilash dismisses the allegations as unfounded and prepares to face the inquiry head-on. Meanwhile, the narrative introduces another layer of conflict as someone from Abhilash’s Mukherjee Nagar days re-enters his life, challenging him professionally while he aims for a bigger goal.

One of the standout elements of Aspirants 3 is its gripping storyline and swift pacing. The plot wastes little time in establishing the central conflict, drawing viewers into Abhilash’s fight to protect his credibility while pursuing greater ambitions. The seamless transition between nostalgic moments from Mukherjee Nagar and the high-pressure realities of administrative life adds both emotional depth and narrative drive.

Several scenes are designed with suspense and unexpected twists that keep viewers hooked. The show’s soothing background score further enhances its viewing experience.

That said, the third season isn’t without flaws. The romantic arc between Abhilash and Deepa feels somewhat hurried, making it difficult for viewers to fully connect with their relationship. Additionally, while the storyline remains engaging, the structure occasionally feels familiar. Longtime fans of the series may notice patterns similar to earlier seasons, which means the show doesn’t always offer something entirely new.

When it comes to performances, the cast delivers convincingly. Naveen Kasturia shines as Abhilash Sharma, portraying the character’s growth with confidence and anchoring the narrative with a compelling transformation. Sunny Hinduja brings intensity and restraint to his role as Sandeep Bhaiya, adding powerful dramatic tension to the storyline. Namita Dubey contributes emotional depth to the narrative, while Abhilash Thapliyal and Shivankit Singh Parihar bring warmth and humour that balance the otherwise serious tone.

Despite a somewhat predictable narrative and a rushed romantic subplot, Aspirants 3 remains an engaging watch. Its strong central conflict, brisk pacing, and solid performances help it stand out. Blending nostalgia with high-stakes administrative drama, rivalry, and character growth, the series offers a satisfying experience—especially for long-time fans of Aspirants. If you’ve followed the journey so far, this new season is definitely worth watching.

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