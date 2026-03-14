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Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Set For Massive Release – Check Show Timings, Runtime And Other Details

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Set For Massive Release – Check Show Timings, Runtime And Other Details

Fans in India had been eagerly waiting for ticket sales to begin, and after much anticipation, Ranveer Singh has finally announced the start of pre-release bookings in the country as the countdown to Aditya Dhar’s epic begins.

Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG)
Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: March 14, 2026 12:55:48 IST

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Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Set For Massive Release – Check Show Timings, Runtime And Other Details

Ahead of the grand theatrical release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, Ranveer Singh shared an exciting video announcing that advance ticket bookings for the film are now open. The movie, which stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi among others, has already set a new record for ticket sales in the United States.

Ranveer Singh is gearing up to take over theatres with Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on March 19. Even before its release, the film has been making headlines as its overseas advance bookings have shattered records. Fans in India had been eagerly waiting for ticket sales to begin, and after much anticipation, Ranveer Singh has finally announced the start of pre-release bookings in the country as the countdown to Aditya Dhar’s epic begins. The film features Ranveer Singh playing a spy in Pakistan and also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, and others.

Sharing the news on his official Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh posted an exciting promo featuring animated versions of the film’s characters, including himself, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Sara Arjun. The clip also includes the film’s first released song, Aari Aari, which has already been receiving a lot of love from fans.

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Along with the post, Ranveer Singh wrote, “LET THE GAMES BEGIN. Advance bookings for Dhurandhar The Revenge are open nationwide. Book Your Tickets Now/ #DhurandharTheRevenge Releases Worldwide on 19 March, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Eid.”

According to figures shared by the box office tracking account Venky Box Office on X, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has earned $1,072,512 from premiere advance bookings in the United States alone. The film is scheduled to screen at 690 locations with 1,765 shows, and nearly 67,143 tickets have already been sold.

Across North America, the premiere advance ticket sales have reached $1.31 million. With five days still left before the film’s release, the numbers are expected to climb even higher in the coming days.

The film will see Ranveer Singh reprise his role as Hamza Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a character that became hugely popular after the first installment. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie boasts a strong ensemble cast. Arjun Rampal will be seen as Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt plays SP Chaudhary Aslam, and R. Madhavan takes on the role of Ajay Sanyal. Meanwhile, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi will also return, reprising their roles from the original film.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is expected to continue from the dramatic cliffhanger of the first film, where Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari kills Akshaye Khanna’s character Rehman Dakait to seize control of the city as the King of Lyari. The sequel will delve deeper into the dual identities of Jaskirat and Hamza, exploring the journey that leads him to serve the nation by becoming a spy for Operation Dhurandhar.

As the film’s release draws closer, fans are also eagerly waiting to witness the much-anticipated entry of Bade Sahab, a mysterious character whose identity was teased in the first film.

Tickets for Dhurandhar: The Revenge are now available on ticketing platforms across cities in India. According to BookMyShow, the earliest shows in metro cities are scheduled to start between 6:15 and 6:30 am, while the final screenings of the day will take place around 11:30–11:45 pm. In select theatres, shows are slated to begin as late as 11:55 pm.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Dhurandhar 2 is expected to run for about 235 minutes (3 hours and 55 minutes). Reports suggest that some regions may screen a slightly shorter cut with a runtime of around 3 hours and 40 minutes. Either way, the sequel will exceed the runtime of its predecessor, which lasted 214.01 minutes (3 hours, 34 minutes, and 1 second) and was already among the longest films in recent years.

If these timings hold, late-night shows starting at 11:30 pm would conclude shortly before 4 am, factoring in a typical 15–30 minute intermission. Earlier this week, the makers also announced plans to re-release the first instalment in cinemas worldwide.

ALSO READ:   Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 12:49 PM IST
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Tags: Akshye KhannaDhurandhardhurandhar 2Dhurandhar 2 Bookings OpenDhurandhar 2 release dateranveer singhSanjay Dutt

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Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Set For Massive Release – Check Show Timings, Runtime And Other Details

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Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Set For Massive Release – Check Show Timings, Runtime And Other Details

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Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Set For Massive Release – Check Show Timings, Runtime And Other Details
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Set For Massive Release – Check Show Timings, Runtime And Other Details
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Set For Massive Release – Check Show Timings, Runtime And Other Details
Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking Begins: Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ Set For Massive Release – Check Show Timings, Runtime And Other Details

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