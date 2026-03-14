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Home > Entertainment > Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions

Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions

Raftaar Bollywood movie announced with Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh. Know the release date, cast, storyline, and latest updates.

Raftaar Release Date Announced Rajkummar Rao Keerthy Suresh Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon Know Cast Storyline and Fan Reactions
Raftaar Release Date Announced Rajkummar Rao Keerthy Suresh Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon Know Cast Storyline and Fan Reactions

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: March 14, 2026 12:32:20 IST

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Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions

Upcoming Bollywood Film Raftaar

Bollywood fans might soon witness a fresh-on-screen pairing as Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh come together for the upcoming film Raftaar, which has already started generating buzz online. The makers have officially announced the project along with its theatrical release window, leaving fans curious about the storyline and what the film will bring to the big screen.

Raftaar Release Date

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 24 July 2026. It is part of the 2026 Bollywood release lineup and is expected to arrive during the mid-year theatrical window.

First Look 

The makers have announced the project and revealed its title, but detailed first-look posters or teaser visuals are expected to arrive closer to the film’s promotions. Early announcements mainly focused on the casting and concept of the film rather than character posters.

You Might Be Interested In

Cast

The film features a strong lead pairing:

  • Rajkummar Rao

  • Keerthy Suresh

The movie marks their first on-screen collaboration and is also part of a production venture associated with Rao and Patralekhaa.

Storyline 

The film is reported to be a satirical drama about India’s education system.
The story may follow two educators who expose how education has become a profit-driven business rather than a system focused on knowledge and student welfare. 

Fan Reaction 

  • The unusual pairing of Rajkummar Rao and Keerthy Suresh has created early curiosity among fans online.

  • Many viewers are interested in seeing Rao in another socially driven drama after several performance-oriented roles.

  • The concept focusing on the education system has also generated discussion because it tackles a relevant social issue in India.

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 12:32 PM IST
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Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions

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Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions

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Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions
Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions
Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions
Raftaar Release Date Announced: Rajkummar Rao, Keerthy Suresh’s Film Set To Hit Theatres Soon | Know Cast, Storyline and Fan Reactions

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