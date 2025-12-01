LIVE TV
Why High-Net-Worth Individuals in Japan Avoid Buying Homes and Opt to Rent

High-net-worth individuals in Japan increasingly prefer renting over buying homes. Explore the reasons behind this trend, including financial sense, lifestyle flexibility, property depreciation, and prime location advantages.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 13:47:00 IST

Many people are surprised that the wealthy of Japan are renting rather than buying homes, but several reasons exist, both practical and cultural.

1. High Property Taxes and Maintenance Fees: Owning a house comes with expensive property taxes, property insurance and maintenance fees, which are long-term commitments that can lead to stress for wealthy individuals; therefore, the majority of wealthy individuals in Japan prefer to rent luxury apartments and/or houses instead of paying these long-term expenses.

2. Depreciation of Property Values: Japanese real estate is not as stable as that of other countries; it tends to depreciate over time. New homes will lose a significant amount of value shortly after the purchase; therefore, it is less attractive for wealthy individuals who want to preserve their wealth.

3. Flexibility in Lifestyle: Renting provides wealthy individuals the ability to switch cities and/or change neighborhoods much easier based on lifestyle, work, or social preferences. Owning a home would tie them to a particular location, thereby limiting their flexibility.

4. Most Prime Locations Are Rentals: Most luxury apartment buildings in the major urban areas of Japan, such as Tokyo, have only rental properties. These prime rental properties provide more convenience, a high status or image, and amenities that would not be available to someone who purchased property in the same location.

5. Avoiding the Long-Term Commitment: Wealthy individuals are able to invest their money elsewhere (e.g., into business, stocks, or overseas) instead of tying up a large amount of capital by investing in a single home.

In conclusion, financial sense, convenience, and lifestyle flexibility make renting a smarter choice for Japan’s wealthy. For them, owning a home is less about status and more about practicality.

This article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, investment, or real estate advice. Readers should consult certified professionals before making housing or investment decisions.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 1:47 PM IST
