Why is Dubai Becoming a Sought-After Destination for Indians? – From Golden Visas to Familiar Faces, the Pull is Real

More Indians are exploring life in Dubai beyond tourism, drawn by the Golden Visa and growing opportunities. Influencer Malvika Sitlani recently moved there, sharing real-life glimpses. With familiar faces like Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotlighting the city, Dubai is quietly gaining long-term appeal

Dubai (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 20:00:50 IST

You know how Dubai’s always been this shiny, flashy place people visit for a holiday? It is not a destination now, its become more of a lifestyle. Well, lately, it’s not just tourists who are drawn to the city. More and more Indians seem to be thinking, “Maybe I could live here.” It’s like a slow shift, not one you hear shouted from rooftops, but one you can see if you pay attention.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chanchal – UGC CREATOR🇦🇪 (@chanchalcreates_ugc)



Golden Visas and the Promise of Long-Term Stability

What’s pushing this change? The Golden Visa. Sounds fancy, but it basically means you can stay for up to ten years without constantly worrying about visas. For many people, especially those wanting stability, that’s a huge deal. No more stress about paperwork or sudden trips back home. It’s the kind of thing that makes Dubai feel less like a temporary stop and more like a place to call a home away from home or most likely a new home and a new beginning.



 

Dubai’s Rising Popularity Among Indian Professionals and Creators

Then, there are people like Malvika Sitlani. She recently moved here and has been sharing bits and pieces of her life, what she’s working on, and what she’s discovering about the city on social media. It’s not just glossy pictures, it’s real moments. And it makes you think, living here might be more doable than it seems.



It’s not just her, either. Big names like Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared their own glimpses of Dubai life. When people you admire show you the city’s friendly neighborhoods and fun side, it creates curiosity. You start wondering what it’d be like to settle here and start fresh.



What’s cool is none of this feels like a sales pitch. It’s just everyday people trying things out, making it work, figuring out their futures. And that quiet, genuine storytelling? It might just be the most convincing invitation of all.

