Home > Entertainment > Wimbledon 2025 Is the Place to Be — Bollywood’s A-Listers and Cricket’s Greats Make It Unforgettable

Wimbledon 2025 Is the Place to Be — Bollywood’s A-Listers and Cricket’s Greats Make It Unforgettable

Bollywood stars and cricket icons brought glam and charm to Wimbledon 2025. From Anushka-Virat’s power pairing to Priyanka-Nick’s effortless elegance, and Rishabh Pant mingling with legends, the event turned into a perfect blend of sport, fashion, and celebrity sparkle

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 (Photo: Pinterest)
Celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 (Photo: Pinterest)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 18:19:54 IST

Wimbledon 2025 wasn’t just a celebration of tennis it turned into a veritable parade of star power, where Bollywood royalty and cricket greats shared the spotlight with the players.

Virat and Anushka made their entrance in understated finesse. His tan blazer hinted at relaxed confidence, while her structured white number meant business — cool, crisp, with not a hair out of place.

namrita newsx 3

Priyanka Chopra floated in wearing a pristine high-neck midi dress, and Nick Jonas stood tall beside her in a navy double-breasted suit the kind that looks better with quiet charm than loud prints.

namrita newsx 4

At the semis, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya turned heads  her checkered Miu Miu dress struck a playful tone, youthful but poised. On the trendier end, Avneet Kaur showed up in a white mini with a Birkin in hand — minimal, but with that well-timed flex.

namrita newsx 5

And Urvashi? Ever the wild card, she made lace look fearless. A custom white piece, Hermes Birkin, and a gaggle of Labubu dolls only she could make whimsy work courtside.

namrita newsx 6

 Farhan Akhtar, Shibani, and Javed Akhtar brought their own flavor of easy sophistication, documented generously through Farhan’s phone camera.

namrita newsx 7

Preity Zinta, alongside Gene Goodenough, gave fans a peek into her courtside joy via a burst of selfies and clips  candid, full of warmth.

namrita newsx 8

And somewhere near the players’ box? Rishabh Pant, suited in stripes, soaking it all in with Brian Lara and Joe Root. A picture of poise, minus the pretense

namrita newsx 9

Wimbledon 2025 Is the Place to Be — Bollywood's A-Listers and Cricket's Greats Make It Unforgettable
