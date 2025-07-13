LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Lifestyle > Can Loving Your Job Prevent Burnout? Insights into Work, Passion, and Limits

Can Loving Your Job Prevent Burnout? Insights into Work, Passion, and Limits

Loving your job can fuel motivation and satisfaction, but unchecked passion risks burnout. Research distinguishes between healthy, harmonious passion and harmful, obsessive passion where work overtakes life. Balancing passion with boundaries and recovery is essential to prevent emotional exhaustion and sustain well-being

Photographic depiction of work burnout (Photo- Pinterest)
Photographic depiction of work burnout (Photo- Pinterest)

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 15:16:33 IST

You’ve heard the phrase. It gets tossed around like a golden rule: “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” Charming, sure. Hopeful, even. But speak to someone knee deep in the very thing they once loved, and you might hear something different something quieter, wearier.

The High of Purpose: How Passion Powers and Pressures Us

Loving your job can feel like jet fuel. The kind that gets you up before your alarm, wide eyed and wired. There’s momentum in meaning something about doing work that matters, that excites you. Early meetings don’t grate, late nights don’t bite. For a while, at least, it feels like freedom.

But that’s where it gets slippery. When passion is present, so is the danger of excess. You start saying yes more than you should. Boundaries, once clear, begin to fade work stretches into weekends, days blur, nights shorten. Suddenly, you’re not riding the wave anymore. It’s riding you.

People driven by passion often run the hardest and the quiet truth is, they don’t always stop when they should. They “don’t stop when they’re tired, they stop when the work is done which, in many jobs, is never.” And while that drive can look like strength, it can hide depletion. Smiles up front, exhaustion underneath.

Burnout Hides in the Things We Love Most

So, can loving your work keep burnout at bay? Not quite. “In some ways, it can even make you more vulnerable to it.” Maybe the real answer lies not in choosing between love or limits, but in learning how to hold both. Caring deeply, without disappearing inside it.

In his 2010 study, The Dualistic Model of Passion,” Dr. Robert Vallerand from Université du Québec à Montréal highlights that harmonious passion a balanced, healthy engagement with work helps prevent burnout. Conversely, obsessive passion, driven by compulsion and tied to self-worth, increases stress, anxiety, and emotional exhaustion over time

Step back. Log off. Miss the meeting, take the nap. “Passion should fuel you, not consume you.”

Even the jobs we dream of those that once lit us up still ask a price. And no one, however passionate, is exempt from the cost of doing too much for too long.

Also Read: Shaped by the Scroll: How Fitness Influencers Are Fueling the Rise in Butt Implants Among Youth

Tags: burnout preventionjob passionwork burnout

More News

€100 Million Superyacht Sea Lady II Catches Fire In Saint-Tropez, Shocking Tourists
Why Would A Parent Kill Own Child? Anger, Jealousy And Control Hold The Answer
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence Receives Fresh Bomb Threat While He Is Abroad
Amaal Mallik Comments On Anu Malik’s Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘There Must Be Some Truth’
Sunil Gavaskar Says Shubman Gill’s Clash With England Openers At Lord’s Due To Lack Of IPL Exposure
Maalik Box Office Day 2: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Soars with 36% Jump, Dethrones 7 Bollywood Releases in Just 48 Hours
Dream Team Assembled? Sivakarthikeyan Set To Star In Venkat Prabhu’s Next After ‘GOAT’!
SpaceX Invests $2 Billion In Elon Musk’s AI Company xAI To Challenge OpenAI And Google
Did Jackson Wang Bid Farewell to India? GOT7 Star Addresses Disha Patani Speculation
Australia Will Not Pre-Commit Troops Amid Taiwan Tensions and China’s Rising Influence, Minister Says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?