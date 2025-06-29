Live Tv
Home > Lifestyle > Xiaomi Clarifies Man Accused of 200 Extra-Marital Affairs Was Never At ‘Director’ Level

Xiaomi Clarifies Man Accused of 200 Extra-Marital Affairs Was Never At ‘Director’ Level

Xiaomi has officially denied viral claims linking a former employee, Feng Debing, to a high-profile scandal involving over 200 alleged affairs and “sugar daddy” contracts. The company clarified that Feng never held a director-level role and worked briefly as a kitchen assistant in 2016 before being dismissed for absenteeism. Initial reports falsely identified him as a brand director.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 15:26:44 IST

Xiaomi has clarified that the man at the centre of a recent viral scandal involving alleged affairs with over 200 women never held a director-level position in the company. Social media reports earlier this month falsely identified Feng Debing as a former Brand Director of Xiaomi Group in China. According to company statements, Feng only worked briefly as a kitchen worker at one of the firm’s canteens in 2016 and was terminated due to absenteeism.

Xiaomi Refutes Director Claims About Feng Debing

Mothership and other media sources reported that Xiaomi’s Public Relations General Manager Wang Hua publicly addressed the controversy on Weibo. Hua confirmed that Feng joined Xiaomi in September 2016 as a kitchen staff member and handled tasks such as cutting vegetables. He was let go by November 2016 due to repeated absences. Xiaomi maintained that Feng never held any executive or director-level responsibilities at the company during his employment.

Wife Allegedly Exposed Affairs and Children

The viral claim, first reported by Dimsum Daily, alleged that Feng engaged in over 200 affairs under “sugar daddy” contracts and fathered six to seven children with different women. The report said Feng’s wife discovered the affairs after finding intimate content and personal details on his mobile phone. This led to the viral circulation of photos and posts, which fueled the misunderstanding about his association with Xiaomi.

Alleged Sugar Contracts and Social Media Leak

The allegations suggested that Feng entered into detailed agreements with women, some of them reportedly international students, offering monthly payments of up to 100,000 yuan (approx ₹1 lakh). The contracts allegedly contained clauses on sexual consent, BDSM preferences, and financial provisions. The exact nature of these arrangements remains unclear, and it is still uncertain whether Feng fulfilled his financial promises or orchestrated a scam.

Photos and Rumours Continue to Circulate Online

Photographs claimed to be of Feng have continued to circulate on Chinese social media, despite the clarification by Xiaomi. Wang Hua urged the public not to associate the scandal with the company, reiterating that Feng had no significant role in Xiaomi beyond his brief, non-managerial employment in the kitchen. Xiaomi has not initiated legal action at this point but has sought to disassociate the company from all misinformation surrounding the incident.

