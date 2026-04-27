LIVE | BAN vs NZ Live Score Today, 1st T20I Match Streaming And Updates: New Zealand 182/6 in 20 Overs vs Bangladesh in Chattogram

BAN vs NZ Live Score 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Catch live cricket score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, ball-by-ball commentary and match updates of the 1st T20I from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on the Fancode OTT app.
Defending 182 in Chattogram!
Clarke and Cleaver with half-centuries.#BANvNZ pic.twitter.com/pdAzzu7xwL
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) April 27, 2026
Huge wicket 💥🏏 Nick Kelly departs. Shoriful strikes, Sakib holds it safely 🇧🇩🔥#BCB #BANvsNZ #T20 #Cricket #Tigers pic.twitter.com/aKVZMQXhDL
— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) April 27, 2026