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LIVE | BAN vs NZ Live Score Today, 1st T20I Match Streaming And Updates: New Zealand 182/6 in 20 Overs vs Bangladesh in Chattogram

🕒 Updated: April 27, 2026 16:31:50 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

BAN vs NZ Live Score 1st T20I Live Match Updates: Catch live cricket score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score, ball-by-ball commentary and match updates of the 1st T20I from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on the Fancode OTT app.

BAN vs NZ Live Score Today 1st T20I Match Updates Litton Das Wins Toss Bangladesh Opt to Bowl vs New Zealand in Chattogram | Check Playing XIs | Image: BCB Tigers
BAN vs NZ Live Score Today 1st T20I Match Updates Litton Das Wins Toss Bangladesh Opt to Bowl vs New Zealand in Chattogram | Check Playing XIs | Image: BCB Tigers

BAN vs NZ LIVE Cricket Score 1st T20I Match Updates: INNINGS BREAK: New Zealand managed to post a fighting total of 182 on a good batting surface after being asked to bat first. Katene Clarke and Dane Cleaver scored fifties for the Black Caps, while Rishad Hossain was among the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh in the first T20I in Chattogram. Check out the live cricket score, BAN vs NZ live score, Bangladesh vs New Zealand live match score, ball-by-ball commentary, BAN vs NZ live score today from the 1st T20I between Bangladesh and New Zealand from the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram, here on NewsX. TOSS Update Litton Das win the toss as Bangladesh opt to bowl against New Zealand in Chattogram on Monday. Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I match between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the New Zealand national cricket team at Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram on April 27, 2026, Monday. Bangladesh will be playing their first T20I after a gap of nearly five months, 146 days to be precise. On the other hand, New Zealand have fielded an absolutely new-look side for the T20I series, as their main players are busy with their duties in IPL 2026. 

BAN vs NZ Live Score 1st T20I Match Updates 

Bangladesh captain Litton Das won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series in Chattogram on Monday.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (wk/C), Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver, Nick Kelly, Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Jayden Lennox, Tim Robinson, Ben Lister, Matthew Fisher.
Bangladesh: Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (wk/C), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.

Live Updates

  • 16:00 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ LIVE SCORE TODAY: SOLID START FOR BANGLADESH!

    Chasing 183, the openers — Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Saif Hassan — are off to a steady start and looking in good touch. SIX! Short of a length on off, Saif clears his front leg and launches it over long-on for a big maximum. BAN 40/0 in 5 overs vs NZ (182/6) in Chattogram

  • 15:50 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    NZ vs BAN Live Score Today: Good Start For The Hosts!

    DROPPED & FOUR! Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets lucky. Nathan Smith bowls a full delivery on off, and Tanzid tries to whip it across but gets a leading edge towards third man. Ish Sodhi runs to his left and dives, but the ball bursts through his hands. Tanzid gets away with it. Bangladesh 11/0 in 1 over vs New Zealand (182/6) in Chattogram 

  • 15:44 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ Live Score Today: Back For The Chase From Chattogram!

    We’re back for the run chase, and Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan Tamim will open the innings for Bangladesh. Hassan is on strike. Nathan Smith will open the bowling for New Zealand. A wide slip is in place. Here we go… 

  • 15:40 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    Live Cricket Score Today: New Zealand 182/6 in 20 Overs vs Bangladesh

  • 15:29 (IST) 27 Apr 2026

    BAN vs NZ 1st T20I Live Score: Snapshots From New Zealand's Innings!

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LIVE | BAN vs NZ Live Score Today, 1st T20I Match Streaming And Updates: New Zealand 182/6 in 20 Overs vs Bangladesh in Chattogram

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LIVE | BAN vs NZ Live Score Today, 1st T20I Match Streaming And Updates: New Zealand 182/6 in 20 Overs vs Bangladesh in Chattogram
LIVE | BAN vs NZ Live Score Today, 1st T20I Match Streaming And Updates: New Zealand 182/6 in 20 Overs vs Bangladesh in Chattogram
LIVE | BAN vs NZ Live Score Today, 1st T20I Match Streaming And Updates: New Zealand 182/6 in 20 Overs vs Bangladesh in Chattogram
LIVE | BAN vs NZ Live Score Today, 1st T20I Match Streaming And Updates: New Zealand 182/6 in 20 Overs vs Bangladesh in Chattogram

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