Indian Bank SO Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Last date To Apply

The Indian Bank will stop the registration process for Specialist Officer (SO) recruitment 2026 on April 28. Candidates who wish to apply for Scale I, II and III posts should apply before the deadline. The recruitment is aimed at filling 350 vacancies in various departments of Indian Bank. It is open for professionals in specialised sectors as well as banking.

When is the last date for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2026

The last date of Indian Bank SO recruitment 2026 is April 28. The registration process (registration, fee payment and editing) started on April 8. Applicants should apply early to avoid any last-minute technical glitch or delay in filling the application form on the official portal.

How many vacancies are available in Indian Bank SO recruitment 2026

The vacancy count is 350 posts for specialist officers in various departments such as information technology, accounts, credit, finance, risk management, treasury, wealth management, human resources, marketing and security and estate. The number of posts can change depending upon the requirement of the bank.

What posts are offered under Indian Bank SO recruitment 2026

The posts are manager (credit, finance, and marketing), senior manager (credit and finance), assistant manager (security, civil engineer, and architect) and others in IT and risk management. The posts aim to further enhance the operational and technical strength of the bank.

What are the eligibility criteria for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2026

Candidates should have certain minimum eligibility requirements, such as educational qualifications and age limit and experience in the relevant post. The cut-off for eligibility will be April 1, 2026.

All applicants must go through the official notification carefully before applying and must be sure that they fulfil all the conditions for their chosen post.

How to apply for Indian Bank SO recruitment 2026

Candidates need to complete the following steps:

Go to the official Indian Bank site.

Click on the specialist officer. Recruitment 2026 link

Register with basic details.

Log in with the generated credentials.

Fill in the application form.

Upload required documents

Pay the application fee online.

Download the confirmation page.

Candidates need to fill in all details correctly; otherwise, the application will be rejected.

Can candidates apply for multiple posts

Applicants are not allowed to apply for more than one post. If an applicant submits multiple applications, only the last valid application will be considered. No refund of the fee will be given for earlier applications. As the last date of Indian Bank SO recruitment 2026 approaches, aspirants are advised to lodge their applications at the earliest, as they will become ineligible to appear for the recruitment process if they fail to do so.

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