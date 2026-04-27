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Home > Education News > A&N Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Last date To Apply

A&N Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Last date To Apply

The Andaman and Nicobar Police have started the application process for their Recruitment 2026.

A&N Police Recruitment 2026
A&N Police Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 27, 2026 17:22:53 IST

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A&N Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Last date To Apply

The Andaman and Nicobar Police Recruitment 2026 application process has begun, and 495 vacancies have been announced for the Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C posts. The notification was released on April 25, and the online application was started from April 27. The candidates can apply online until May 17, 2026. The candidates were instructed by the experts that applications would be acceptable in online mode only.

What is A&N Police recruitment 2026 application date

The application for A&N Police Recruitment 2026 has been launched on April 27 at 11 am and will be open till 11:59 pm on May 17. The candidates should complete the registration before the due date to avoid the last-minute complications. The exam date will be announced by the officials later on.

How many vacancies are available in A&N Police recruitment 2026

There are 495 vacancies in various departments of the Andaman and Nicobar Police Recruitment 2026 in the following departments: executive branch, police radio, motor transport, marine force, fire and emergency services and India Reserve Battalion. Important posts are sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector, constable, fireman and technical posts.

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What is the selection process for A&N Police recruitment 2026

The candidate will have to go through several stages of selection. The first round is the Physical Measurement and Endurance Test (PM&ET), followed by the written examination. Candidates may also need to go through a trade or skill test depending on their post.

The last stage of the selection process will be document verification and a medical exam. The Physical Measurement and Endurance Test (PM&ET) is qualifying in nature. 

Male candidates have to complete a 1600-metre run in seven minutes, and female candidates have to complete an 800-metre run in five minutes and other physical standards.

What is the eligibility criteria for A&N Police recruitment 2026

The eligibility criteria for different posts depend on the post. Educational qualifications range from Class 10 and 12 to diploma and graduate degree in either electronics and communication or engineering.

The certifications such as ITI qualification, driving licence and work experience are required for certain technical posts. 

The age limit also depends on the post. The upper age limit for sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors is 30 years. 

For the constable post, the age range is 18-25 years for men and 30 years for women. The relaxation is applicable as per the rules.

What is the application fee for A&N Police recruitment 2026

The application fee is Rs 100 for the male candidate of the general, OBC and EWS categories. The female candidate of the ST, PwD and ex-serviceman category is exempt from the application fee. The payment can be made through the various online methods such as net banking, UPI, debit card and credit card.

How to apply for A&N Police recruitment 2026

The candidates are required to submit the application form online by registering themselves on the official portal. They are required to fill the information, upload the documents and pay the application fee. The authorities have stated that they do not permit correction; therefore, it is advised for candidates to check the submitted details carefully.

With 495 vacancies across various departments, the A&N police recruitment 2026 presents an exciting opportunity for those looking for a government job. Aspirants are advised to carefully go through the eligibility criteria and apply before the deadline.

Also Read: Assam HS Result 2026 Expected Soon At ahsec.assam.gov.in: Check Date, Time, Direct Link, Steps To Download Marksheet

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A&N Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Last date To Apply

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A&N Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy, Eligibility, Selection Process and Last date To Apply
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